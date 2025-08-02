FSSAI Unveils List Of Ayurveda Aahara Products, Boosts Traditional Food Regulations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush, has released a definitive list of Ayurvedic food preparations under the category of “Ayurveda Aahara”.

This significant step brings India’s time-honoured food wisdom into the mainstream, following the introduction of the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations in 2022. These regulations recognise foods based on recipes, ingredients, and processes from authoritative Ayurvedic texts, and the new list brings unprecedented clarity and confidence to consumers and businesses alike, an official release from Ayush said.

The list, issued under Note (1) of Schedule B of the regulations, draws directly from classical Ayurvedic texts listed in Schedule A, ensuring the authenticity and traditional basis of these food formulations. This initiative aims to assist Food Business Operators (FBOs) by providing a clear and credible reference for the manufacture of Ayurveda Aahara products.

To facilitate future additions, FSSAI has established a process for FBOs to request inclusion of additional Category A products not yet listed. Such requests need supporting references from authoritative texts in Schedule A. All future updates or changes will be duly notified by the Food Authority.

Notably, Ayurveda Aahara embodies the richness of India’s timeless food culture, rooted in Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest and most holistic systems of health. These food products are crafted in harmony with nature, blending nutrition, balance, and tradition to promote overall well-being.

At the inauguration ceremony of World Food India in November 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India’s sustainable food culture is the result of a journey of thousands of years. Our ancestors had linked Ayurveda with the food style of the common people. Just as international food culture was developed on the initiative of India, Yoga Day took Yoga to every corner of the world; similarly now Millets will also reach every corner of the world.”

Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush & Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, urged citizens to incorporate Ayurveda Aahara into their daily lives to experience its long-term health benefits. He emphasised that these time-tested dietary practices, rooted in India’s traditional wisdom, not only nourish the body but also strengthen immunity, support digestion, and promote overall well-being.

“In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, adopting Ayurveda Aahara is a meaningful step toward preventive healthcare and a balanced, sustainable way of living,” added the Union Minister.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, stated that the release of the definitive list of Ayurveda Aahara products marks a pivotal step in aligning India’s traditional knowledge systems with modern regulatory frameworks. “This initiative not only empowers Food Business Operators with much-needed clarity but also strengthens consumer trust in Ayurveda-based nutrition,” noted the Secretary.

Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda (Deemed to be University, De Novo), the nodal institute for this work, said that the development of the Ayush Aahara Compendium is a significant step in mainstreaming classical Ayurvedic food formulations under a regulated framework.

He noted that the NIA, under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, has meticulously decoded and curated traditional formulations from authoritative Ayurvedic texts, ensuring scientific and textual validation. This effort, he added, will serve as a guiding document for food manufacturers and help the public access safe, authentic, and time-tested dietary solutions rooted in the principles of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Aahara refers to food products developed in line with the holistic dietary principles of Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest systems of health and wellness. These preparations emphasise balance, seasonal suitability, and using natural ingredients and herbs known for their therapeutic benefits.

With rising public interest in preventive health and sustainable living, Ayurveda Aahara is increasingly recognised as a trusted nutritional choice that harmonises tradition with modern dietary habits, the release added.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in enhancing regulatory clarity for industry stakeholders while promoting the widespread adoption of Ayurveda-based nutrition for better public health outcomes.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Assam Man Reported Missing After Disturbance Aboard IndiGo Flight