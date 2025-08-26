Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Samagri: Ganesh Chaturthi is the grand festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which will be celebrated this year from August 27 to September 6, 2025. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, best known as the remover of obstacles and the precursor of prosperity. Devotees across India prepare for the celebrations by performing pujas, and a well-prepared puja samagri (ritual items) list ensures the ceremonies are performed with devotion and accuracy.

Important Puja Samagri for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Lord Ganesha Idol – Traditionally made of clay or eco-friendly materials, placed on a clean platform or chowki.

Chowki/Peetha – A decorated wooden platform covered with a clean red or yellow cloth.

Kalash (Sacred Pot) – Filled with water, mango leaves, and topped with a coconut, symbolizing purity and devotion.

Puja Cloths – Red, yellow, or saffron cloths for covering chowki and idol.

Flowers and Garlands – Red hibiscus, marigold, and durva grass (21 blades are considered sacred to Lord Ganesha).

Fruits – Especially bananas, pomegranates, and other seasonal fruits for offerings.

Naivedya (Offerings) – Modaks i.e. Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet, laddoos, coconut, jaggery, rice, and other homemade sweets.

Incense and Lamps – Agarbatti, dhoop, camphor, and ghee lamps for aarti.

Panchamrit – A mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar for abhishek (ritual bathing).

Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, Akshat (Rice grains) – Used for tilak and rituals.

Betel leaves and nuts – It is considered as auspicious offerings.

Coins/Dakshina – It symbolizes gratitude and respect.

Puja Thali – Decorated plate to hold all essential items.



What is the importance of Samagri?

Each item in the puja samagri carries deep symbolic meaning; durva grass represents simplicity and surrender, modaks symbolize bliss and prosperity, while flowers denote purity and devotion. Together, they create an atmosphere of spiritual energy and positivity.

With proper preparation of these essentials, devotees can perform the Ganesh Chaturthi puja with devotion, seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, success, and harmony in their lives.

