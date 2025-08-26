LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Samagri: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. Essential puja samagri includes Ganesha idol, chowki, flowers, fruits, modaks, durva grass, kalash, incense, lamps, and Panchamrit. Each item symbolizes purity, devotion, prosperity, and spiritual blessings for devotees.

Check Out Complete Puja Samagri List (Image Credit- X)
Check Out Complete Puja Samagri List (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:47:02 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Samagri: Ganesh Chaturthi is the grand festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which will be celebrated this year from August 27 to September 6, 2025. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, best known as the remover of obstacles and the precursor of prosperity. Devotees across India prepare for the celebrations by performing pujas, and a well-prepared puja samagri (ritual items) list ensures the ceremonies are performed with devotion and accuracy.

Important Puja Samagri for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

  1. Lord Ganesha Idol – Traditionally made of clay or eco-friendly materials, placed on a clean platform or chowki.

  2. Chowki/Peetha – A decorated wooden platform covered with a clean red or yellow cloth.

  3. Kalash (Sacred Pot) – Filled with water, mango leaves, and topped with a coconut, symbolizing purity and devotion.

  4. Puja Cloths – Red, yellow, or saffron cloths for covering chowki and idol.

  5. Flowers and Garlands – Red hibiscus, marigold, and durva grass (21 blades are considered sacred to Lord Ganesha).

  6. Fruits – Especially bananas, pomegranates, and other seasonal fruits for offerings.

  7. Naivedya (Offerings) – Modaks i.e. Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet, laddoos, coconut, jaggery, rice, and other homemade sweets.

  8. Incense and Lamps – Agarbatti, dhoop, camphor, and ghee lamps for aarti.

  9. Panchamrit – A mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar for abhishek (ritual bathing).

  10. Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, Akshat (Rice grains) – Used for tilak and rituals.

  11. Betel leaves and nuts – It is considered as auspicious offerings.

  12. Coins/Dakshina – It symbolizes gratitude and respect.

  13. Puja Thali – Decorated plate to hold all essential items.

What is the importance of Samagri?

Each item in the puja samagri carries deep symbolic meaning; durva grass represents simplicity and surrender, modaks symbolize bliss and prosperity, while flowers denote purity and devotion. Together, they create an atmosphere of spiritual energy and positivity.

With proper preparation of these essentials, devotees can perform the Ganesh Chaturthi puja with devotion, seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, success, and harmony in their lives.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: What It Signifies to See Lord Ganesha in Your Dreams

Tags: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Puja Samagri List for a Traditional Celebration

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?