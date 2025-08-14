LIVE TV
Home > India > Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 9 Essentials For Pooja Samagri and Decoration Ideas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 9 Essentials For Pooja Samagri and Decoration Ideas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a vibrant celebration honoring Lord Ganesha with devotion and joy. Key pooja essentials include an eco friendly idol, decorated chowki, lamps, incense, and a complete pooja thali. Incorporating eco friendly decoration and sustainable practices ensures the festival is both spiritually fulfilling and environmentally conscious. Welcoming Bappa Moriya with these items create a positive, festive atmosphere filled with blessings and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 9 Essentials For Pooja Samagri and Decoration Ideas

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 14, 2025 16:00:00 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most beloved festivals, marks the joyous arrival of Lord Ganesha into homes and communities. In 2025, the celebrations are expected to be even more vibrant, blending traditional devotion with eco friendly practices. To ensure you welcome BAPPA MORIYA with love and reverence, here is a guide to the must have pooja essentials for this auspicious occasion. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 9 Essentials for Pooja Samagri

Ganesh idol
The heart of the celebration is, of course, the idol of Lord Ganesha. Many devotees now prefer with natural colors to ensure the visarjan (immersion) is safe for the environment.

Pooja chowki and cloth
A decorated wooden chowki covered with red or yellow cloth creates a sanctified space for placing the idol. These colours symbolize energy and positivity.

Fresh flowers and garlands 
Lotus, hibiscus, and marigold are considered especially sacred for Ganesh Pooja. Floral garlands add fragrance and beauty, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Durva grass
An essential offering, durva grass is believed to be one of Lord Ganesha’s favourites, symbolizing purity and devotion. 

Modaks and sweets 
No Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without modaks- the sweet treat said to be Ganesha’s favourite. Other offerings can include laddoos, pedas, and kheer.

Lamps and diyas 
Lighting diyas with ghee or oil signifies the removal of darkness and the welcoming of divine blessings. Brass or clay lamps work beautifully for the pooja setup.

Incense and camphor 
Fragrant incense sticks and camphor purify the surroundings and create a serene, spiritual environment during the aarti.

Pooja thali and accessories 
Your pooja thali should include Kumkum, turmeric, rice grains (akshata), betel leaves, coconut, and holy water for offering. 

Eco friendly decorations 
Instead of plastic, use biodegradable decorations like paper buntings, natural fabrics, and fresh flowers to adorn your pooja space. 

Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a festival- it’s a heartfelt welcome to the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity. By preparing these pooja essentials, you not only honor tradition but also create a space filled with devotion, joy, and positive energy to welcome BAPPA MORIYA in 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 9 Essentials For Pooja Samagri and Decoration Ideas

