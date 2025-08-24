LIVE TV
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Special Train: Check Route, Time Table, Ticket Price

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Special Train: Check Route, Time Table, Ticket Price

Indian Railways will run a record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025 to manage the festive rush. Central Railway will operate 296 services, with Western, Konkan, and South Western Railways adding more routes. Services began from August 11 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated between August 27 and September 6.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 12:19:49 IST

Bappa is all set to come back in our homes this year on August 27th. On this special occassion Indian Railways has announced 380 special train trips for 2025 in ordeer to balance the crowd rush. This is the highest number of Ganpati festival services ever operated.

The move aims to give passengers a smooth journey as they travel to their native places and pilgrimage destinations during Ganesh Chaturthi. Officials said the record increase reflects the growing travel demand every year. 

Year-On-Year Growth in Ganpati Trains

Indian Railways has steadily increased Ganpati Special train services in recent years. In 2023, the network operated 305 services, which rose to 358 in 2024. For 2025, the number has reached 380 trips, creating a new record. Officials said the continuous rise shows the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi travel across the country.

The expansion also highlights Railways’ efforts to meet passenger needs during the festive season. Each additional service will help reduce congestion, provide more seating capacity, and allow passengers to travel conveniently during the busy festival rush.

Central Railway Leads With 296 Services

Central Railway will operate 296 out of the total 380 Ganpati Special trains. This region will manage the highest demand because of the heavy passenger traffic in Maharashtra and the Konkan belt. Western Railway will add 56 services, while Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run 6 trains. South Western Railway will operate 22 trains. Officials said these numbers were decided after assessing passenger flow in different regions. The services will focus on covering key routes that devotees use to reach Konkan and other festive destinations.

The Railways has planned halts and schedules of Ganpati Special trains to ensure extensive coverage of the Konkan region. Since thousands of devotees visit Konkan during Ganesh Chaturthi, the halts are designed to provide better connectivity to smaller towns and villages. Officials confirmed that trains will be strategically deployed to serve both major cities and rural areas. 

Festival Dates and Train Bookings

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated this year from August 27 to September 6, 2025. To manage the festive crowd, Indian Railways started operating special services from August 11. The frequency of trains will increase as the festival approaches. Officials have advised passengers to book tickets early to avoid last-minute rush. With services beginning weeks ahead of the festival, passengers will have enough time to plan their travel. The step will also ensure that families heading home for Ganesh Chaturthi can secure confirmed seats without facing inconvenience.

Ticketing and Information for Passengers

Indian Railways has released detailed schedules, timings, and halts of Ganpati Special trains on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS counters. Passengers can access information easily and plan their travel according to convenience. Officials said Railways has taken steps to ensure safe, reliable, and smooth services during the festival period. Additional staff and facilities will be deployed to handle heavy footfall. Passengers are encouraged to check official sources for updates before their journey. Railways assured that all necessary measures are in place to provide a comfortable festive travel experience.

