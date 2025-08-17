LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

Gangster Salman Tyagi, convicted in a 2012 rioting and attempt-to-murder case, was found dead by alleged suicide in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail. Hours earlier, a court had convicted him and four associates, while acquitting one accused. Probe is underway.

Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 17, 2025 05:46:44 IST

Gangster Salman Tyagi was found dead inside Delhi’s Mandoli Jail on Saturday morning, hours after being convicted in a 2012 rioting and attempt-to-murder case, officials said.
He was found hanging from a noose in Jail Number 15.
“In Mandoli jail, a gangster named Salman Tyagi died allegedly by suicide by hanging himself. The incident took place in jail number 15, and his body was found hanging from a noose this morning. Probe underway,” Delhi Police said in a statement.
Tyagi had several cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, and charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Earlier in the day, a Delhi court convicted Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case registered at Hari Nagar Police Station.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court held Tyagi, along with Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, S Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak, guilty of rioting with deadly weapons and attempt to murder. Tyagi was also convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court held Tyagi, along with Sahil alias Chota Roshan, S Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak, guilty of rioting with deadly weapons and attempt to murder. Tyagi was also convicted for an offence under section 25 of the Arms Act.
However, the court acquitted Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri of all charges.
The prosecution had alleged that on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2012, Tyagi and his associates, namely Mansoor Tyagi, Mani Nasa (since deceased), Saddam Gauri, Deepu alias Bunda and Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, armed with firearms, swords and iron rods, attacked a man named Salim near Shamshan Ghat road in Hari Nagar. (ANI)

Also Read: Sharad Pawar Slams Ruling Party for Parliament Disruptions, Criticises PM Modi for Ignoring Nehru in I-Day Speech

Tags: 2012 RiotingdeathGangster Salman TyagiSuicide

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case
Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case
Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case
Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead in Jail Hours After Conviction in 2012 Rioting, Attempt-to-Murder Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?