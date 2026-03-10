Gas Cylinder Price Today (March 10): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You? Check Latest Prices Here As West Asia Conflict Escalates

Gas Cylinder Price Today: Global fuel and LPG prices have shot up after the US-Israel conflict with Iran threw Middle East energy supplies into chaos. India’s feeling the pinch too oil companies just hiked LPG prices.

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Domestic Gas Costlier By ₹60

Hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries got hit hard. Commercial LPG costs jumped, and regular home cooking gas is pricier too. Now, a domestic LPG cylinder will set you back Rs 60 more than before, while commercial cylinders just climbed by Rs 114.5.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 913. The hospitality industry in places like Maharashtra and Karnataka is struggling, with many hotels and restaurants suddenly running short of commercial LPG.

Just last month, that same household cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 853. So it’s a steep jump, Rs 60 more in just a month. And if you look at the past year, it’s been a steady climb, with the biggest single increase happening this March.

India Feels Heat Of Middle East Crisis With Fresh LPG Hike

Back at home, the Union government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act in order to make sure that domestic cooking gas is not cut off. The relocation guides the refineries and petrochemical plants to produce maximum of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and instead divert the major hydrocarbon streams to LPG pool.

As per the order, supply of natural gas to various sectors will be considered a priority allocation and will be held-subject to the availability at operation at 100% of its average usage in the past six months.

These areas involve domestic piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) transports, LPGs production with shrinkage demand and pipeline compressor fuel and other fundamental pipeline operation demands.

