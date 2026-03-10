LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

The ongoing war between Iran, the US and Israel has led to a shortage of LPG in India. Several cities are reporting long queues outside LPG agencies amid fears of shortages. The situation has particularly affected gas agencies in Delhi-NCR, while PGs, hostels and food establishments in Hyderabad have also started worrying about possible disruptions to daily cooking and meals.

According to reports, in many places, panic buying has pushed the price of domestic LPG cylinders to around Rs 1,500 in the black market, even though officials say there is no nationwide shortage of cooking gas. The panic began after concerns that the conflict could disrupt energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz which is one of the world’s busiest routes for oil and gas transport. India imports a large share of its LPG through this route, mainly from Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

LPG Gas Agencies In Delhi-NCR See Rush Of Customers

Reports say that scenes of panic buying were visible across parts of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Outside a Bharat Gas agency in Sector 22, Noida, dozens of people were seen lining up early in the morning with empty cylinders hoping to get them refilled. Similar scenes were reported from several towns and cities as people rushed to secure their cooking gas supply.

Residents said the rising prices and news about the war had created fear about future supplies. Narendra Kumar, a resident of Noida Sector 22, said, “Gas cylinder prices have gone up by ₹60 and there is a war going on in Iran. I came to check about my booking.”

Hyderabad PGs And Hostels Fear Meal Disruptions Over LPG Crisis

According to reports, in Hyderabad, the anxiety is also being felt among PG accommodations and hostels, where owners rely heavily on LPG cylinders to cook food for students and working professionals.

Some owners said that if supplies slow down, it could affect their ability to prepare daily meals for residents.

Other States Where Panic LPG Buying Reported

The panic buying of LPG cylinders is not limited to Delhi-NCR. Reports of long queues at gas agencies and sudden rise in bookings have also emerged from several other parts of the country as people rush to book cooking gas. Furthermore, other states that have reported the shortage include:

Uttar Pradesh (Sitapur)

West Bengal (Kolkata)

Telangana (Hyderabad)

Jharkhand

Goa

Government Says No LPG Crisis

The government officials and energy experts insist that there is no real LPG shortage in the country. They say the rush at agencies is mainly due to panic booking and local supply delays rather than a nationwide crisis.

