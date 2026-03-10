LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

Fears of LPG shortages in India amid the Iran-US-Israel conflict have triggered panic buying in several cities.

LPG Shortage Scare Spreads Across (Image: AI-generated)
LPG Shortage Scare Spreads Across (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 10, 2026 15:47:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

The ongoing war between Iran, the US and Israel has led to a shortage of LPG in India. Several cities are reporting long queues outside LPG agencies amid fears of shortages. The situation has particularly affected gas agencies in Delhi-NCR, while PGs, hostels and food establishments in Hyderabad have also started worrying about possible disruptions to daily cooking and meals.

According to reports, in many places, panic buying has pushed the price of domestic LPG cylinders to around Rs 1,500 in the black market, even though officials say there is no nationwide shortage of cooking gas. The panic began after concerns that the conflict could disrupt energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz which is one of the world’s busiest routes for oil and gas transport. India imports a large share of its LPG through this route, mainly from Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

LPG Gas Agencies In Delhi-NCR See Rush Of Customers

Reports say that scenes of panic buying were visible across parts of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Outside a Bharat Gas agency in Sector 22, Noida, dozens of people were seen lining up early in the morning with empty cylinders hoping to get them refilled. Similar scenes were reported from several towns and cities as people rushed to secure their cooking gas supply.

You Might Be Interested In

Residents said the rising prices and news about the war had created fear about future supplies. Narendra Kumar, a resident of Noida Sector 22, said, “Gas cylinder prices have gone up by ₹60 and there is a war going on in Iran. I came to check about my booking.”

Hyderabad PGs And Hostels Fear Meal Disruptions Over LPG Crisis

According to reports, in Hyderabad, the anxiety is also being felt among PG accommodations and hostels, where owners rely heavily on LPG cylinders to cook food for students and working professionals.

Some owners said that if supplies slow down, it could affect their ability to prepare daily meals for residents.

Other States Where Panic LPG Buying Reported

The panic buying of LPG cylinders is not limited to Delhi-NCR. Reports of long queues at gas agencies and sudden rise in bookings have also emerged from several other parts of the country as people rush to book cooking gas. Furthermore, other states that have reported the shortage include: 

  • Uttar Pradesh (Sitapur)
  • West Bengal (Kolkata)
  • Telangana (Hyderabad)
  • Jharkhand
  • Goa

Government Says No LPG Crisis

The government officials and energy experts insist that there is no real LPG shortage in the country. They say the rush at agencies is mainly due to panic booking and local supply delays rather than a nationwide crisis.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Chaos: 118 MPs Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla, Alleging ‘Blatant Partisanship,’ Opposition Says ‘He Cannot Rise Above The Constitution’    

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Warlatest newsLPG Price

RELATED News

Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India’s Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LPG Crisis In India? Mumbai, Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown In 48 Hours, Government Responds, Asks Refineries To…

India Raises LPG Booking Gap To 25 Days Amid Hoarding Fears And Middle East War Tensions, Black Market Rates Touch Rs.1500

Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail From Delhi Court To Attend Brother’s Wedding , What Happens Next?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

‘Our Aspiration Is To Help Iranians Cast Off Tyranny’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Regime Change Is Up To The Citizens Hours After Viral Death Claims

Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Why Did Virat Kohli Not Attend The T20 World Cup 2026 Final Like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni? The Real Reason Revealed

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Has Iran Successfully Engineered A Global Energy Crisis? How Strait Of Hormuz Closure Pushed Oil Prices Higher, Pressured Trump To Soften Tone

How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

Renault To Introduce Bridger Concept In India: Spare Wheel Tailgate, Off-Road Styling, And Hybrid Powertrain, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush
LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush
LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush
LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

QUICK LINKS