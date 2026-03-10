Lok Sabha Chaos: 118 MPs Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla, Alleging ‘Blatant Partisanship,’ Opposition Says ‘He Cannot Rise Above The Constitution’

Opposition parties have moved a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla, accusing him of running the Lower House in a “blatantly partisan manner” during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The move has triggered a major political confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress.

118 MPs Back The Motion

The notice for the no-confidence motion was signed by 118 Members of Parliament from several opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The motion accuses Birla of favouring the ruling side while conducting proceedings in the Lok Sabha and of not allowing opposition leaders enough opportunity to speak.

The notice was submitted by Congress MPs including Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi, who alleged that the Speaker’s actions during recent debates had undermined parliamentary norms. They claimed Birla had made “unwarranted allegations” against women MPs from opposition parties and had failed to act in a neutral manner expected of the Speaker’s office.

Opposition Raises Complaints Over Lok Sabha Proceedings

Opposition leaders said the motion was brought because of several incidents during the Budget Session, including complaints that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was not allowed to complete his speech in the House. They also objected to the suspension of eight opposition MPs, which they described as arbitrary and unfair.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said the motion was not a personal attack on Birla but was about protecting the constitutional role of the Speaker. “Personally, Om Birla can be respected, and his powers can be understood, but he cannot rise above the Constitution. This motion is directed against such misuse of power,” Sawant said.

The development comes during a tense phase in Parliament, where repeated protests and adjournments have disrupted proceedings. Opposition parties have been demanding discussions on several national and international issues, including the escalating conflict in West Asia and its impact on India.

Political Tensions Rise In Parliament

The no-confidence motion has further intensified the political clash between the government and the opposition. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the move and warned that the Congress would eventually “regret” bringing the resolution against the Speaker.

If taken up, the motion would require the Lok Sabha to vote on whether Birla should continue in the post. Such motions against a sitting Lok Sabha Speaker are extremely rare in India’s parliamentary history which makes the current development politically significant.

