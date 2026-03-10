LIVE TV
Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India's Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India's Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

Rising tensions in West Asia and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have strained India’s LPG supply. The government has prioritised domestic 14.2kg cylinders under the Essential Commodities Act, extended refill booking to 25 days, and limited commercial LPG distribution to protect household cooking gas availability.

LPG Supply Alert: Govt Prioritises Domestic Cylinders As West Asia Tensions Disrupt India's Gas Supply
LPG Supply Alert: Govt Prioritises Domestic Cylinders As West Asia Tensions Disrupt India’s Gas Supply

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 10, 2026 14:11:35 IST



Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India’s Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

The increasing political conflicts in West Asian countries have created a chain reaction that disrupts India’s energy supply system, which results in a tangible deficit of commercial cooking gas.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has taken action to avert a national emergency because shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are facing interruptions.

The hospitality sector is facing an extreme supply shortage, yet the government has implemented emergency regulations that permit home kitchens to keep functioning.

Domestic Prioritization and Inventory Management

The government has activated the Essential Commodities Act to protect the interests of more than 300 million residential customers.

This law requires oil marketing companies (OMCs) to give priority to domestic 14.2kg cylinder deliveries instead of commercial cylinder deliveries. The system now requires users to wait 25 days before they can book domestic refill services, which is a major increase from the 21-day period that existed before.

This waiting period serves its purpose by controlling panic buying while stopping hoarding activities that arise during uncertain times.

By extending the refill cycle period, authorities seek to better control current stock, which will guarantee that all households receive their designated amount instead of a few people being able to store excessive amounts.

Strategic Supply Regulation and Industrial Restrictions

The government requires refineries to increase their LPG production through hydrocarbon stream redirection under the new Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order 2026.

The “domestic-first” policy has caused major cities, including Bengaluru and Mumbai and Chennai, to experience a complete halt of commercial LPG distribution.

A special committee of OMC directors has been formed to investigate the current situation of the restaurant industry while essential non-domestic sectors, including hospitals and educational institutions, continue to receive imported gas.

The government protects domestic supply lines from global disruptions but requires commercial outlets to wait until supply recalibration is complete.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:11 PM IST









QUICK LINKS