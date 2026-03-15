Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 15): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Black Market Prices Skyrocket? Check Pan-India Rates Here

Recent price hikes for gas cylinders have created significant pressure on households and companies across India, with no apparent relief in sight for the months leading up to March 15, 2026, despite record peak domestic LPG rates now above Rs 913 for a 14.2-kilogram cylinder in New Delhi due to a series or increases from oil marketing companies that pushed up prices for at least Rs 60 per 14.2-kilogram domestic cylinder for millions of businesses that make up the service industry, including many, many restaurants and hotels.

With various service-related sectors using a variety of commercial LPG cylinders, we are seeing significant variances between retail price points and those charged to consumers.

Commercial Cylinders Much Costlier for Businesses

Currently, for example, a business such as a catering company can expect about Rs 1,884.50 per 19-kg cylinder for commercial applications, while a customer can purchase a domestic 4-kg cylinder for a little less than Rs 317.50.

The pricing differences between these two types of cylinders illustrate the disparity of retail prices paid by consumers when purchasing from service providers or from retailers selling domestic gas.

Together, the two price revisions represent a large increase in both commercial and business applications over the past month. As an example, a month ago, on February 15, 2026, a 14.2-kg cylinder for use by household kitchens in New Delhi was priced at Rs 853, representing an increase of Rs 60 per 14. Above are the last three monthly updates since January 1, 2020. As well as the examples of every month preceding the last three monthly updates.

Restaurants and Street Vendors Facing Higher Costs

The variation in city costs consists there are state tax regulations, internal shipping expenses as well as additional taxes. As an example, a home consumer will purchase an LPG cylinder (in Mumbai) for Rs 912.50; Rs 939 in Kolkata; Rs 928.50 in Chennai after recent modifications to the measurement of cylinder weight.

Commercial LPG cylinders are key components for commercial usage of gas used in restaurants, hotels and many street vendors. The majority of these businesses have experienced an increase in operational expenditure due to an increase in LPG prices and supply chain challenges in certain states.

While LPG continues to serve as the primary source for cooking for the majority of Indian homes using these fuels, the recent price increases have directed attention toward rising prices for essential energy commodities that consumers face. Given that oil marketing companies typically adjust cylinder pricing on a monthly basis consumers and companies look for indications of any future changes they might make based on these factors.

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