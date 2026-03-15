Income Tax Act 2025: Single Tax Year, New Deduction Structure And Revised TDS Rules From April 2026, Will It Impact The Common Man? Know Key Changes Here

The Income Tax Laws in India are undergoing a major change with the new Income Tax Act, 2025 coming into effect on April 1, 2026. The current Income Tax Act, 1961 is going to be replaced by the new 2025 Act which will have many significant changes in both structural as well as procedural aspects.

These new legislative measures will address the need for a simplified method of applying income tax, as well as reduce litigation around income taxes, and bring the income tax system into the 21st century.

New Income Tax Act 2025: Introduction of a Single ‘Tax Year’

There are several major structural changes to how individuals and businesses will calculate their income, how they will claim deductions and how they will file their income tax returns. One of the biggest structural changes will be the introduction of the concept of a “Tax Year”. In the past, individuals had two different time periods to consider (a Previous Year and an Assessment Year) when filing their income taxes.

The result of this was a great deal of confusion about when individuals and businesses’ income would be subject to taxation. By using one single tax year beginning on April 1st and ending on March 31st, it will make the process for filing income taxes much more clear for taxpayers.

New Income Tax Act 2025: Simplified Structure of the Law

In addition to the structural changes, the law itself has been simplified as well. Over the many decades that the 1961 Act has been in existence, it has become much longer and more convoluted than originally intended due to many amendments and cross-references.

The New Income Tax Act 2025 has reorganized sections, eliminated those provisions that are no longer applicable, and rewritten other parts of the law in a more readable and understandable manner so that taxpayers, professionals, and businesses can navigate the law with ease.

New Income Tax Act 2025: Tax Slabs Remain Unchanged

The new legal structure does not change the income tax slab rates for fiscal year 2026-27 according to the new tax standard. The base exemption remains at ₹4,00,000, and the new tax entity will apply the same structure with no initial changes after the enactment date of the new statute. The new tax entity will be the default option for all income taxpayers.

The old tax entity will remain available for income taxpayers who wish to utilize deductions and exemptions. The most common deductions under sections 80C and 80D will also continue to be available to taxpayers. However, the section numbers will be recoded under the new act (i.e., section 80C retitled as section 123; section 80D retitled as section 126).

New Income Tax Act 2025: Changes in TDS, Forms and Compliance

The New Income Tax Act 2025 will reorganize TDS provisions and restructure how compliance documents are administered. Many tax forms will likely be renumbered and renamed and new compliance procedures will apply to tax years commencing after April 2026. Tax matters for tax years prior to enactment of the new law will continue to be governed by the old 1961 act and associated forms.

Moreover, as a result of the updates made to TCS tax rates, the changes made to the STT and the changes in the compliance timelines, the new taxable estate of the new laws will also be treated as operating under the revised framework for tax collection and reporting. These changes will help bring the tax system into compliance with today’s modern markets and the rapidly growing market for e-commerce transactions.

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