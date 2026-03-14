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Home > Business > Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

Gold rate today, March 14: Gold drops to ₹15,966 per gram while silver falls to ₹2.75 lakh/kg; check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai.

Gold rate today, March 14: Gold drops to ₹15,966 per gram. (Photo: Canva)
Gold rate today, March 14: Gold drops to ₹15,966 per gram. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 14, 2026 18:19:36 IST

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Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

Gold prices in India declined for the third consecutive day on March 14, with the yellow metal slipping below the ₹1.60 lakh mark for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

According to the latest market data, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹15,966 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at ₹14,635 per gram. Meanwhile, silver is trading at ₹275 per gram or ₹2,75,000 per kilogram in the domestic market.

The fall in prices comes amid global market uncertainty and a strengthening US dollar, which has put pressure on bullion prices despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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Gold Rate Today in India

Gold prices registered a noticeable decline compared to the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has dropped by ₹1,030, while 100 grams has plunged by ₹10,300, indicating sustained selling pressure in the bullion market.

Currently, 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at ₹15,966 per gram, while 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) is available at ₹14,635 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold (75% purity) is trading at ₹11,974 per gram.

City-Wise Gold Prices on March 14

Gold rates vary slightly across major Indian cities due to local taxes and demand.

  • Delhi: 24K gold – ₹15,981 per gram; 22K gold – ₹14,650 per gram

  • Mumbai: 24K gold – ₹15,966 per gram; 22K gold – ₹14,635 per gram

  • Chennai: 24K gold – ₹16,102 per gram; 22K gold – ₹14,760 per gram

  • Kolkata: 24K gold – ₹15,966 per gram; 22K gold – ₹14,635 per gram

  • Bengaluru: 24K gold – ₹15,966 per gram; 22K gold – ₹14,635 per gram

Silver Price Today in India

Silver prices have also seen a decline in the domestic market. The current silver rate stands at ₹275 per gram, bringing the price of 1 kilogram of silver to ₹2,75,000.

In major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, silver is trading at around ₹2,75,000 per kilogram, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it is slightly higher at ₹2,80,000 per kilogram.

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

Analysts say that the recent fall in gold prices is largely due to the strengthening US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which have raised concerns about inflation. This has reduced expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2026.

Market participants are also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting, which could influence the direction of global gold prices.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, gold prices are currently moving in a volatile but range-bound pattern.

“Technically, support for MCX gold is seen near ₹1,58,000, while resistance remains around ₹1,61,500, keeping the market in a volatile but range-bound structure ahead of the policy outcome,” he said.

With global economic cues and central bank policies expected to influence the bullion market in the coming weeks, investors are likely to remain cautious in the near term.

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

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Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

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Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg
Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg
Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg
Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

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