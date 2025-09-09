Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means

There are a change in lifestyle and culture rising among Gen Z women in Mumbai, the trend discloses that most of them are choosing to freeze their eggs, reflects shifting societal choices.

According to a recent survey, it was found that almost 18% of women in this age group are moving towards a lifestyle shift, termed as DINK (Dual Income, No Kids). The are opting not to have children at all or postpone their motherhood for a better career and personal motives.

This tendency is largely determined by their career ambitions, delay in marriages, and a wish to priorities their personal freedom instead of traditional beliefs. As more women postpone having children to focus on education and professional development, egg freezing has appeared as a way to preserve fertility for the future lacking the pressure of a ticking biological clock.

Though, specialists argue the lack of awareness about key fertility indicators, mostly AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone), which helps evaluate a woman’s ovarian reserve. Whereas more than 50% of women surveyed, realise that fertility drops after age 35, most of them still don’t know about the best age to freeze their eggs or, for that instance, start a family.

Doctors are also advising employers to offer fertility benefits. As infertility distresses both men and women, providing support for egg freezing and associated treatments could support companies attract and hold top talent.

This growing shift illustrates a necessity for much improved and better reproductive health education. By nurturing open conversations and giving accessible information, women can make more up-to-date decisions about their fertility, career, and future family planning.

As more women regulate their reproductive health, the discussion about fertility and personal choice remains to grow in India.

