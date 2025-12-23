Goa ZP Election Result 2025: BJP-MGP Alliance Dominates With 31 Seats As Opposition Votes Split

Goa ZP election result 2025: BJP-Led Alliance Bags Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections With A Big Margin

Panaji: The ruling coalition of Goa, with the BJP in the lead, got a huge victory in the zilla panchayat elections that were held on 20th December, taking 31 out of 50 seats. Modi, the Prime Minister, expressed his congratulations to the party’s workers and the citizens of Goa for their support, stating, “Goa provides the backdrop of good governance. Goa provides the backdrop of progressive politics.” The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared BJP as the single largest party, thus making it clear to the voters. People are now talking about strong leadership, rural development, and the future of local governance, and the questions arise, what do you think this victory means for Goa?

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: Seat-Wise Breakdown

BJP: 29 seats

Alliance Partner MGP: 3 seats

Congress: 10 seats

Goa Forward Party: 1 seat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 1 seat

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP): 1 seat

Independent candidates: 4 seats

Goa has two district panchayats, North Goa and South Goa, with 25 members each. Voting was held on December 20, and counting took place on Monday.