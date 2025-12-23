LIVE TV
Goa ZP Election Result 2025: BJP-MGP Alliance Dominates With 31 Seats As Opposition Votes Split

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: BJP-led alliance wins Goa Zilla Panchayat elections 2025 with 31 out of 50 seats. Congress blames opposition vote split. Voter focus shifts to governance, rural development, and local political dynamics.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 23, 2025 01:10:22 IST

Goa ZP election result 2025: BJP-Led Alliance Bags Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections With A Big Margin

Panaji: The ruling coalition of Goa, with the BJP in the lead, got a huge victory in the zilla panchayat elections that were held on 20th December, taking 31 out of 50 seats. Modi, the Prime Minister, expressed his congratulations to the party’s workers and the citizens of Goa for their support, stating, “Goa provides the backdrop of good governance. Goa provides the backdrop of progressive politics.” The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared BJP as the single largest party, thus making it clear to the voters. People are now talking about strong leadership, rural development, and the future of local governance, and the questions arise, what do you think this victory means for Goa?

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: Seat-Wise Breakdown

  • BJP: 29 seats
  • Alliance Partner MGP: 3 seats
  • Congress: 10 seats
  • Goa Forward Party: 1 seat
  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 1 seat
  • Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP): 1 seat
  • Independent candidates: 4 seats

Goa has two district panchayats, North Goa and South Goa, with 25 members each. Voting was held on December 20, and counting took place on Monday.

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: Candidate And Voting Details

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: Congress Blames Vote Division

Goa’s Zilla Panchayat results were really not a surprise for Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira. To him, the BJP’s winning of several seats wasn’t necessarily due to their having the support of the large majority of voters, it was the classic division of the opposition. He contended that split rival votes resulted in very limited victories, which he says is the case in almost every election.

Certainly, a few seats were won by a wide margin, but in most other cases, the figures tell the same story: when the opposition parties contest individually, the ruling party mostly stealthily slips in. As the voters and political analysts are keeping a close eye on the situation, the question still hangs.

(With Inputs)

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

