Google Doodle Goes Gourmet: Idli, South India’s Beloved Staple, Takes Over Homepage, Here Is Why

Google is featuring the iconic South Indian dish, idli, on its homepage today, on October 11. The soft, fluffy steamed cakes are typically enjoyed with a variety of chutneys. When users click on the Doodle, a note appears explaining the dish, “Celebrating Idli: Today’s Doodle celebrates idli, a savoury, steamed South Indian cake made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal.”

What the Google Doodle Shows

The Doodle creatively incorporates elements of idli into each letter of “Google.”

The first letter, “G”, features white granular elements, likely rice grains, the primary ingredient of idlis.

The first “O” shows a white substance in a bowl.

The second “O” depicts idli batter being steamed in a traditional idli maker.

The following “G” is formed with multiple idlis.

“L” is represented by an arrangement of chutneys, while the final letter, “E”, consists of a side dish.

All elements are displayed on a banana leaf, highlighting the traditional presentation of the dish.

Google noted that the idli-themed visual is part of its “Food and Drink” Doodle series and was launched specifically for India on October 11, 2025.

The Origins of Famous South Indian Idli

While widely considered a South Indian creation, the true origin of idli may have foreign roots. Food historian KT Achaya, as cited by Vir Sanghvi in a 2018 report, suggested that the dish could have evolved from a medieval Indonesian preparation. According to this theory, Indian cooks aboard trading ships learned the recipe in Indonesia and brought it back to India.

A second theory points to Arabian influence, proposing that Arab traders settled in South India and introduced rice cakes that eventually transformed into idlis.

Fluffy, warm and full of comfort, idli feels right at any time of day ☀️🍛

Celebrating a dish that makes every meal feel like home with today’s #GoogleDoodle 💚 pic.twitter.com/AudYfAFUaP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 11, 2025

Idli: A Gut-Friendly Staple

Beyond its cultural and culinary significance, idli is also celebrated for its health benefits. Doctors describe idli as a “quiet hero for your gut,” recommending it for morning meals or light dinners, when the digestive system is most receptive.

“Idlis are low in fat, gluten-free, and gentle on the stomach – making them ideal for those prone to acidity, gastritis, or sluggish digestion,” Doctors explain.

Disclaimer: This video might make you very hungry 😋 Check out today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrating idli, and tell us which one is your fave 👀 pic.twitter.com/PZB70Zi2TN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 11, 2025

“Fermentation also boosts B vitamins and helps release iron and calcium for better absorption. Since it’s steamed, idlis are heart-friendly and suitable for weight management.”

