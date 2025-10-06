LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad police have filed an FIR against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a Dussehra event in Indore. An investigation is underway, following complaints from citizens.

MLA T Raja Singh booked for alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (Photo:X/Canva)
MLA T Raja Singh booked for alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (Photo:X/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 6, 2025 01:28:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

A complaint has been lodged against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh at Shah Ali Banda Police Station for apparently making slanderous comments against Prophet Muhammad while addressing a Dussehra rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The action was taken following complaints from several citizens denouncing the comments, labeling them blasphemous.

As per the police, the FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in addition to Sections 61 and 67 of the IT Act. The authorities have confirmed that a probe is in progress and the necessary legal action will be initiated as per the law.

T Raja Singh, who is infamous for his hate speeches, has been in the news quite frequently for comments that have fueled communal passions. Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, had earlier this year taken down two Facebook groups and three Instagram accounts belonging to the MLA from Telangana. This followed an India Hate Lab (IHL) report that pointed to the propagation of hate speech using these platforms.

The problematic life of T Raja Singh 

The Facebook groups deleted had more than 1 million followers, and the Instagram pages had over 155,000 followers. Singh had earlier been suspended from Meta platforms in 2020 under its “dangerous individuals and organisations” policy. The ban notwithstanding, he and his followers continued to post his content through new pages. The IHL report documented 32 hate speeches delivered by Singh across India, including 22 cases of direct incitement of violence.

Singh was arrested in August 2022 on charges of making provocative statements against a specific community and was suspended by the BJP, although the suspension was later lifted prior to the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls. A video recording of the MLA uttering the offending comments has just gone viral on social media, leading locals to complain to Shah Ali Banda police.

The police have promised stern action according to law, while the investigation into the comments made by T Raja Singh at the event in Indore continues.

ALSO READ: Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Goshamahal MLAMLA T Raja SinghProphet Muhammad

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop
Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes
Emergency System Activated, Air India Flight Lands Safely
UK Carrier Strike Group Strengthens Partnership With India Through Exercise Konkan And Port Visits
Flooding Due To Heavy Rains In Nepal Leaves More Than 50 Dead, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Oil prices gain 1% after lower-than-expected OPEC+ output hike
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Rape Survivor Gisèle Pelicot To Attend Appeals Court As Convicted Rapist Challenges Verdict In France
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Meet All Contestants Confirmed For Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

QUICK LINKS