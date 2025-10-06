Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

A complaint has been lodged against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh at Shah Ali Banda Police Station for apparently making slanderous comments against Prophet Muhammad while addressing a Dussehra rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The action was taken following complaints from several citizens denouncing the comments, labeling them blasphemous.

As per the police, the FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in addition to Sections 61 and 67 of the IT Act. The authorities have confirmed that a probe is in progress and the necessary legal action will be initiated as per the law.

T Raja Singh, who is infamous for his hate speeches, has been in the news quite frequently for comments that have fueled communal passions. Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, had earlier this year taken down two Facebook groups and three Instagram accounts belonging to the MLA from Telangana. This followed an India Hate Lab (IHL) report that pointed to the propagation of hate speech using these platforms.

The problematic life of T Raja Singh

The Facebook groups deleted had more than 1 million followers, and the Instagram pages had over 155,000 followers. Singh had earlier been suspended from Meta platforms in 2020 under its “dangerous individuals and organisations” policy. The ban notwithstanding, he and his followers continued to post his content through new pages. The IHL report documented 32 hate speeches delivered by Singh across India, including 22 cases of direct incitement of violence.

Singh was arrested in August 2022 on charges of making provocative statements against a specific community and was suspended by the BJP, although the suspension was later lifted prior to the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls. A video recording of the MLA uttering the offending comments has just gone viral on social media, leading locals to complain to Shah Ali Banda police.

The police have promised stern action according to law, while the investigation into the comments made by T Raja Singh at the event in Indore continues.

