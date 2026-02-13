Government Prioritises Safety And Welfare Of Indians Abroad: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

Kirti Vardhan Singh: While responding to the unstarred question in Parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the house by saying that the government of India prioritises the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals working and residing abroad.

“Whenever cases of illegal migration, visa fraud, fake job offers, or complaints against unauthorized recruiting agents come to notice, such matters are promptly referred to state police authorities for investigation and prosecution under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. This coordinated legal approach ensures strict action against fraudulent networks,” said Singh while informing the house.

“To prevent human trafficking, forced labor, and scams through fake recruitment offers, the government has issued regular advisories cautioning Indian nationals against unauthorized agents and fraudulent employment offers. Citizens are advised to verify the credentials of employers and recruiting agents through Indian Missions and Posts abroad before accepting overseas employment,” adds Singh.

“As a preventive step, a list of 3,505 unregistered agents (as of January 2026) has been notified on the eMigrate portal to alert prospective emigrants. MEA, along with 16 Protector of Emigrants offices across the country, conducts awareness workshops, training sessions, and digital outreach campaigns for job seekers, police authorities, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

These programmes spread awareness about safe and legal migration, the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana’, ‘Pre-Departure Orientation Training’, and other beneficial schemes,” further informs Singh.

“The Government has also established multiple accessible channels for Indians abroad to seek assistance. Indian nationals can approach embassies and consulates through walk-ins, email, multilingual 24×7 emergency helplines, WhatsApp, and grievance portals such as MADAD, CPGRAMS, and eMigrate. Dedicated Labour Wings operate in Missions where there is a significant presence of Indian migrant workers,” tells Singh.

