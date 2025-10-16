Green Crackers Allowed, BUT Can Only Burst For 3 Hours, Check The SC Guideline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 15) eased the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR and permitted the limited use of green crackers under strict supervision.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran delivered the judgment. The court said that only approved green crackers can be sold and used in the national capital region, with the decision aimed at balancing festive celebrations and environmental concerns through controlled measures.

According to the court’s directions, only green crackers approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will be allowed for sale and use.

These crackers will be available only at designated sites across Delhi-NCR.

Dates Allowed: October 18 to October 21, 2025

Morning Slot: 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Evening Slot: 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Pursuant to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India regarding the sale of green crackers.#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/puwPKZmAag — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 15, 2025

Blanket Ban Failed To Reduce Pollution, Says Court

The Supreme Court stated that the complete ban on firecrackers in previous years did not lead to a significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality.

It pointed out that the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a major drop only during the COVID-19 lockdown, when all industrial and vehicular activity stopped.

The bench observed that the data from 2018 to 2024 showed minimal change in pollution levels during Diwali despite the ban, proving that a total restriction had limited effect.

Green crackers: Patrol teams will conduct regular checks on cracker manufacturers, their QR codes have to be uploaded on sites: SC. No crackers from outside Delhi-NCR can be sold here and if found, the licences of sellers will be suspended: SC. Green crackers: Central Pollution… pic.twitter.com/PKRK1tfW2j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2025

The bench said that bursting firecrackers is deeply linked to India’s cultural and religious traditions, symbolizing joy and celebration.

However, the judges clarified that cultural enthusiasm cannot come at the cost of public health. The court emphasized that both commercial motives and festive excitement must be secondary when environmental and health issues are involved. It also noted that illegally smuggled conventional firecrackers caused more harm and must be controlled through strict enforcement.

Authorities To Monitor Sale And Use Across Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court instructed authorities to monitor the sale, storage, and bursting of firecrackers closely. Only licensed vendors can sell NEERI-approved green crackers, and violators will face strict action.

Local police and pollution control boards have been directed to ensure compliance. The decision seeks to balance festive freedom with public responsibility, allowing celebration while keeping pollution levels under control during the Diwali period.

