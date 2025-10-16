LIVE TV
Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes 'Poor' Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second straight day, recording an AQI of 233 on Wednesday. Experts blamed low wind, rising mist, and traffic for the worsening pollution. Forecasts suggest that conditions will deteriorate further by Diwali, pushing the capital’s air quality into the ‘very poor’ range.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 16, 2025 04:54:39 IST

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

Delhi continued to breathe ‘poor’ air for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 4 PM.

The reading showed an increase from Tuesday’s 211. Meteorological agencies forecast that air quality will further deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ category around Diwali, as weather conditions start turning unfavorable, reducing wind speed and trapping pollutants in the atmosphere.

Environmental experts said Delhi’s deteriorating air quality resulted from a combination of calm winds, morning mist, and rising traffic congestion. They added that emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning would intensify pollution levels during Diwali. The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi predicted that air quality would remain ‘poor’ between October 16 and 18 and fall into the ‘very poor’ range by October 20 and 21, making the situation more alarming for residents.

Data from 39 ambient air quality stations in Delhi revealed that eight stations had already recorded ‘very poor’ air quality by Wednesday evening.

Anand Vihar registered the worst AQI at 349, followed by Wazirpur at 324 and Patparganj at 317. The Decision Support System (DSS) reported that the transport sector contributed the highest share of PM2.5 at 16.7%, followed by pollution from neighboring Ghaziabad (8%) and Gautam Budh Nagar (7.8%), making vehicular emissions the top contributor.

Stubble Burning Impact Expected To Increase Before Diwali

The DSS report showed that the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels stood at 0.2% on Wednesday, slightly lower than Tuesday’s 0.5%.

However, forecasts indicate a sharp rise to 4% by Friday and 4.8% by Saturday. Experts warned that this increase, combined with festive emissions, could push Delhi’s air into the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ range. 

Authorities Enforce GRAP Stage-1 Measures In NCR

Tuesday marked Delhi’s first ‘poor’ air day since June 11, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage-1 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR. These steps included regular mechanized road sweeping, water sprinkling, strict checking of PUC norms, and curbing construction and demolition activities on unregistered sites over 500 sqm. Authorities also ordered solid waste removal and action against vehicles emitting visible smoke.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:54 AM IST
Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

