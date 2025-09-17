Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
Home > India > Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 12:08:07 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother, Prahlad Modi, on Wednesday extended greetings on his 75th birthday and participated in a fruit distribution program organised by the Modi community at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI, Prahlad Modi said, “Today, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing his 75th year and entering his 76th year. On his birthday, programs have been organised across India. Our Modi community also does not want to be left behind.”

“Today in Ahmedabad, the youth of the Modi community have organised a fruit distribution program in Sola Civil Hospital,” he added.

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, his brother prayed for his long and healthy life.

He said, “I pray to God to give my elder brother a long and healthy life and that he continues to progress in the dedication he has shown towards the nation and keeps developing the country.”

Meanwhile, the BJP is carrying out a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

The party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while greeting PM Modi welcomed his visit to the state, calling it an inspiration on how to make birthdays meaningful.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh shortly, and for me, today is a significant day for multiple reasons. It coincides with the Vishwakarma Jayanti as well. Prime Minister Modi is committed to providing opportunities for progress to every individual, especially the poorest, ensuring they find happiness and purpose in life. Through the PM Mitra Park, a great gift is being given to the tribal region of Dhar Jhabua. It will transform people’s lives by enhancing cotton production, thread manufacturing, and textile exports, thereby contributing to the state and national prosperity,” Chief Minister Yadav said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 75th BirthdayBirthdaygujaratmadhya pradeshMohan Yadavnarendra modiprahlad-modi

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday

QUICK LINKS