LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 12:12:08 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): The current monsoon season’s average rainfall in Gujarat has been recorded at 102.89 per cent, with the southern region receiving the highest at 107.99 per cent, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to reports received by the SEOC, “The average rainfall of the current season in the state has been recorded at 102.89 per cent. In which 106.50 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the North Gujarat region, 107.34 per cent in the East Central Gujarat region, 91.29 per cent in the Saurashtra region and 107.99 per cent in the South region.”

In the last 24 hours, Kaprada recorded 10 inches of rainfall, while Poshina and Dharampur received 6 inches each. More than 4 inches of rain were reported in Radhanpur, Umargam, Bhachau, Lakhni, Talod and Palanpur.

The SEOC said, “During the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on September 7, a total of 15 talukas, including Sanand, Kadi, Botad, Santrampur, Satlasana, Danta, Paddhari, Vav, Dhanera, Patan, Pardi, Bhiloda, Khedbrahma, Prantij, Umarpada, and Modasa, have recorded about three inches of rainfall.”

It added, “Apart from this, a total of 38 talukas, including Mehsana, Tankara, Bayad, Siddhpur, Rapar, Jamkandorana, Dhanpur Khergam, Idar, Vapi, Sagbara, Jhalod, Kheralu, Visnagar, Balasinor, Tilkawada, Maliya, Daskroi, Halol, Jambudhoda, Dasada, Sankheda, Dahod, Viramgam, Dhoraji, Jodiya, Jotana, Valsad, Kadana, Halvad, Suigam, Unjha, Rajkot, Tharad, Bodeli, Dhrol and Vadnagar, have received two inches of rain. While reports of one to half an inch of rain have been received in the other 75 talukas of the state.”

Overall, significant rainfall was reported in 139 talukas across Gujarat in the past day.

Meanwhile, states in North India continue to be affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall. In Punjab, rising river levels have submerged several villages and left thousands struggling for essential supplies. Officials said the death toll in the state has risen to 46. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: average-rainfallcurrent-monsoon-seasongandhinagargujaratstate-emergency-operation-center-seoc

RELATED News

‘Will Burn Your Face With Acid’: TMC MLA Threatens BJP Leader In Malda| Watch Video
Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts
Pind Daan Story! When Maa Sita Cursed Cow, Tulsi And River Falgu, In Anger
Mumbai: Huge number of devotees take part in immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty
Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: 25 Tehreek-e-Insaf, SIC lawmakers yet to resign from NA committees despite Imran Khan's orders
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less
EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day
Your Tongue Sheds In Patches And Looks Like An Atlas: Kate McKinnon Opens Up About Her ‘GROSS’ Medical Condition
After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…
J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar
Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC

QUICK LINKS