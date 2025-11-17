Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

Police on Sunday said a five-year-old boy died off the 22 nd -floor balcony of his home in a high-rise in Sector 62, Gurugram.

The 5-year-old child who was accidentally trapped inside the apartment is said to have climbed up the balcony railing as he tried to call on his neighbours to assist.

5-Year-Old Falls From 22nd Floor

The accident happened in Pioneer Presidia between 5.30 pm and 5.50 pm on Saturday and shortly the boy came back in the park to meet his caretaker. According to the police, the child ran forward, ran into the house, banged the door, turning on the flat auto-lock system and locking out the caretaker.

His father is a builder and his mother is a doctor both of whom were working when the boy was born. According to the police, the five-year-old was a special needs child and was alone in the flat when the door was locked.

The caretaker and the boy were on their way back to the park in the elevator. He rushed into the house and banged the door. Only the parents knew the Code, the digital lock could be opened using the passcode, which only revealing the details of the case, said an investigating officer.

Kid Dies After Getting Locked Inside Apartment

The parents informed them according to police that they usually left the door open and closed it only when they came back home after work. The caretaker had left the door open on Saturday, as well, when taking the child out to the park.

The caretaker panicked and kept on screaming at the child with the hope that he would open the door on the inside. After that did not succeed she called on his parents and security officers in the building. According to police, the boy, who had apparently become frightened by the experience, then ran toward the balcony, and probably was in distress and was attempting to attract attention.

It is assumed that he has stood on a clothes stand installed on the balcony and was leaning on the glass railing when he lost his balance and fell, according to Sandeep Turan, the public relations officer, Gurugram Police.

Passersby spotted him and he was taken to a private hospital on Golf course road where the doctors declared him dead, Turan said.

The whole tragedy took place in 10-15 minutes and no one was able to start the rescue operation and break the main door. The parents were out of the picture, as well, several kilometres away, then, he said.

According to Turan, the father of the boy has ruled foul play and has made a statement in the Sector 65 police station saying that his son did die accidentally after getting locked in the apartment on his own.

Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita investigation was underway and the body had been given to the family after an autopsy on Sunday.

