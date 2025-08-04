Gurugram Woman Kills Husband After Daughter Uncovers Affair, Blames Lover in Murder Plot

In a tragic incident of betrayal and calculated violence, police in Gurugram have arrested five individuals, including Soni Devi (35) and her lover Ravinder Kumar (34), for allegedly murdering her husband Vikram (37), originally from Nawada, Bihar.

Affair Exposed, Murder Planned

Based on the investigation, the affair came to light after Soni’s 13‑year‑old daughter discovered a private video of her mother with Ravinder on his mobile. The child showed the video to her father, prompting fear that the affair would become public.

Fearing insult, Soni allegedly conspired with Ravinder and three others to kill her husband. They strangled Vikram, buried him near Mohammadpur Jharsa, and Soni filed a missing person’s report to mislead authorities. And, not only this Soni then accused her lover of raping her and threatening to kill her husband.

Police Arrest and Investigation

Police promptly detained all five accused, including Ravinder’s uncle, who reportedly assisted in disposing of the body. During interrogation, Soni confessed that she plotted the murder after her daughter’s unexpected discovery of the affair video.

Authorities found clear signs of purpose: the burial location points to a plan executed with planning, and the staged disappearance report defines intent to deceive law enforcement. Local residents expressed shock at the blatant betrayal and level of planning involved, especially given the involvement of a minor child in exposing the affair.

