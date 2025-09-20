LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

The Indian Embassy in the USA has issued an emergency helpline for Indian nationals needing urgent assistance amid H-1B visa confusion. It’s for emergencies only, not routine queries.

H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 21, 2025 00:06:38 IST

The Indian Embassy in the USA has shared an important helpline number for Indian nationals facing urgent emergencies. If you are in the US and need immediate help, you can call or WhatsApp +1-202-550-9931. This number is meant only for emergency situations and should not be used for routine consular questions or general inquiries. The embassy released this helpline amid the recent confusion and chaos around H-1B visa cases, to support Indians who may need quick assistance. Keep this number handy if you are in the US and might need urgent help.

(This is a developing story…)

Tags: H-1B Visa Update

RELATED News

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos
US Senators introduce Shrimp Tariff Act to protect Louisiana industry against alleged unfair trade practices by India
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
"I think it's a gain for us, we will have more startups….": EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev on US' H-1B move
Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's leading run-getter in T20Is, overtakes Shakib al Hasan
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage: Assam CM ensures elaborate arrangements
Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex
PKL 12: Haryana Steelers secure narrow victory over Tamil Thalaivas; Manpreet Singh records historic win as coach
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit
UP: Ayodhya gears up for grandest Deepotsav celebration, 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi to narrate Lord Ram's story
H-1B Visa Update: No Need To Rush Back! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Panic, Big Clarifications From US Officials
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

QUICK LINKS