H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA

The Indian Embassy in the USA has shared an important helpline number for Indian nationals facing urgent emergencies. If you are in the US and need immediate help, you can call or WhatsApp +1-202-550-9931. This number is meant only for emergency situations and should not be used for routine consular questions or general inquiries. The embassy released this helpline amid the recent confusion and chaos around H-1B visa cases, to support Indians who may need quick assistance. Keep this number handy if you are in the US and might need urgent help.

Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries. — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) September 20, 2025

(This is a developing story…)