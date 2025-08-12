Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: Events, Selfies, Quizzes, And Everything You Need To Know

With 15 August 2025 marking the 79th Independence Day of India, the country is once again coming together under the tricolour under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The objective is to motivate all Indians at home, offices, schools, and social places to fly the national flag with pride and enjoy the essence of freedom.

Introduced within the framework of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, this campaign is now an enormous patriotic movement that takes place once a year. The 2025 one will be bigger, more interactive, and full of opportunities regarding the participation of the citizens, both online and offline.

One may also enroll in this event through the official website, where the following steps are to be observed:

1. Raise the Tricolour at Home

Between 2nd and 15th August 2025, the citizens should raise the national flag at their households. This is a gesture of honor shown with a lot of reverence for Indian independence and the sacrifices that went into it.

2. Send Your Tiranga Selfie

One will be able to click a selfie with a national flag, upload a picture, and share it on the official website of the campaign harghartiranga.com/selfie. This little action will enable us all to participate in the overall wave of patriotism being experienced throughout the nation.

3. Har Ghar Tiranga Quiz

MyGov is going live with the Har Ghar Tiranga Quiz 2025 between 2 August and 2 September. Participants will be asked 10 questions, which they have to answer in a time frame of 300 seconds. It is fun and rewarding as the top 100 scorers will win 2000 rupees each.

4. Contribute as a Campaign volunteer

The citizens will also have the option of registering as a volunteer by providing awareness, guiding other people in hoisting the flag, and uploading selfies to the internet. Such grassroots participation will make this message of unity travel into all nooks and corners of India.

5. Be involved in Local & Community Events

The campaign consists of 3 stages:

Phase 1 (2-8 August): Competitions in schools, showings of arts, and exhibitions.

Phase 2 (9-12 August): Rallies, concerts, and cultural events, namely, Tiranga Mahotsav.

Phase 3 (13-15 August): Flag hoisting at large scale and community celebrations.

6. Gain Certificates & Digital Badges

Participants will have a digital badge and an official certificate of their participation and contribution to this national movement.

7. City-Specific Initiatives

A few cities are mashing up the campaign with local flavour. In Kanpur, one can adorn his or her house with tricolour lights and post photographs to participate in a contest held to win a prize. In other places, there will be rallies of cycling rallies, walkathons, and cultural parades to celebrate the occasion.

Why Is It Important?

Flying the flag is not the only construct associated with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; remembering our history, honouring our freedom fighters, and developing a sense of national identity. It is a reminder of how best patriotism would be realized in terms of unity, participation, and pride.