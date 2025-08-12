LIVE TV
Why Is 14 August Known As The Day Of Partition Of India? Explained

Why Is 14 August Known As The Day Of Partition Of India? Explained

On 14 August 1947, Pakistan was created a day before India’s independence, marking the Partition that divided British India into two nations. The event triggered massive migrations, communal violence, and lasting changes in South Asia’s political and social landscape.

partition day of India
partition day of India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 09:54:14 IST

The date 14 August marks one of the most significant and emotional moments in the history of the Indian subcontinent – the Partition of India in 1947. On this day, the map of South Asia changed forever, as the British formally divided the territory into two independent nations: India and Pakistan. The decision to partition came after decades of political negotiations, growing communal tensions, and the British plan to transfer power.

Creation of Pakistan on 14 August 1947

Pakistan officially came into existence on 14 August 1947, a day before India’s own independence celebrations on 15 August. This timing allowed Lord Mountbatten, the last British Viceroy of India, to attend both ceremonies in Karachi and New Delhi. Pakistan was created as a separate nation for Muslims, following the demand led by the All-India Muslim League under Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The new country included two geographically separate regions — West Pakistan (present-day Pakistan) and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

The Partition triggered one of the largest mass migrations in human history. Millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims crossed newly drawn borders to join their chosen nation. Entire communities were uprooted, leading to violence, loss of lives, and immense human suffering. Trains carrying refugees often arrived full of dead bodies, symbolising the tragic human cost of the division. Estimates suggest that between 10 to 15 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands were killed.

Legacy of 14 August

Pakistan celebrates 14 August as its Independence Day. The day changed the political, cultural, and social landscape of South Asia permanently, leaving an impact that still influences relations between India and Pakistan today.

Tags: 14th AugustPakistan independence day

Why Is 14 August Known As The Day Of Partition Of India? Explained

