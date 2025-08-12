Kay Kay Menon Joins ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign? Fact Check

As the INDIA Bloc started protes on Kartavya path yesterday (Aug 11), but have also started the social media campaign. In the latest video shared by the Congress on social media which featured Bollywood actor – Kay Kay Menon.

Though the video clearly shows Kay Kay joining the Congress campaign, here’s the fact.

Calrifying on the social media- actor Kay Kay Menon has denied any link to the Congress party’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign. He stated that a video clip featuring him was used without his consent. The controversy began when Congress shared a video that appeared to show Menon supporting their campaign against alleged electoral fraud.

Responding to the viral clip, Menon commented on social media, “Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission.” He stressed that the footage had no connection to any political campaign.

Video Taken from ‘Special Ops’ Promotions

The video in question carried the caption, “Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo.”

It featured Menon as his character Himmat Singh, an intelligence officer from the web series Special Ops, asking viewers to act quickly. Menon clarified that the clip came from the promotional material for the series and was never meant for political purposes. The actor confirmed that the use of the video in the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign happened without his approval, and he distanced himself from any association with the political movement.

Details of the ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign

The Congress party has intensified its ‘Vote Chori’ campaign, alleging voter manipulation after repeated claims of poll rigging by Rahul Gandhi. To mobilise public support, Congress launched a dedicated webpage where citizens can register their demand for accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and endorse the call for digital voter rolls.

In a Hindi post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Our demand from the Election Commission is clear — show transparency and make the digital voter list public so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves.” He called it a fight to protect democracy.

Congress Encourages Public Participation

Through the portal votechori.in/ecdemand, Congress urges citizens to register, download “vote chori proof,” demand ECI accountability, and report voter fraud incidents. Rahul Gandhi described “vote theft” as an attack on the democratic principle of “one person, one vote.”

He appealed to people to join the movement by signing up on the portal and taking part in the campaign. The initiative aims to compile citizen reports, gather evidence of electoral malpractice, and push the Election Commission for more transparency in voter data management ahead of future elections.

Kay Kay Menon’s Career Highlights

Born Krishna Kumar Menon on October 2, 1966, Kay Kay Menon is an acclaimed Indian actor known for his work mainly in Hindi cinema. His film credits include Black Friday (2004), Deewar (2004), Sarkar (2005), Shaurya (2008), Gulaal (2009), Haider (2014), and Baby (2015). He has also acted in Gujarati, Tamil, Marathi, and Telugu films. Menon started his career in theatre, performing alongside Naseeruddin Shah in Mahatma vs Gandhi. In recent years, he has appeared in web series such as Special Ops, Farzi, The Railway Men, and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Return of Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2

Menon recently reprised his role as Himmat Singh in Special Ops Season 2, created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The series features a strong ensemble cast, including Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali, Vinay Pathak as Abbas Shaikh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sudheer Awasthi, and actors Arif Zakaria, Prakash Raj, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, and Vipul Gupta.

The Special Ops franchise began in 2020, followed by Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in 2021. Menon’s portrayal of Himmat Singh remains one of the most recognised roles in his acting career.

