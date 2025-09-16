Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 22:04:08 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] September 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the constitution of Research Committees for the ‘Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre’ and ‘Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum’ to be built in Kurukshetra, said a press release from the state government on Tuesday.

These committees will review and verify the content related to the sacred Gurus, their life journeys, teachings, and ideals, so that the work on both ambitious projects can begin at the earliest. The committees will include scholars who have undertaken in-depth research on the lives and contributions of the Gurus.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ‘Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre’ and the ‘Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum’ here today.

During the meeting, Nayab Singh Saini also reviewed the concept designs of both museums and directed officials to submit at least 4-5 options so that the best one could be finalised for early execution of work.

He said that while preparing the architectural designs for the museums, it should be ensured that the structures maintain uniformity and look equally impressive from all sides.

The Chief Minister said that the Sikh Museum to be built in Kurukshetra should provide a comprehensive overview of Sikh history, culture, and the contributions of the Gurus.

Similarly, the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum should not only be visually impressive but also convey the spiritual philosophy, teachings and timeless message of social harmony given by Sant Ravidas Ji.

He further suggested that work on books highlighting the history and teaching of the Sikh Gurus, as well as Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji, should begin now, so that they can be released at the time of the museums’ inauguration.

It may be noted that to preserve the sacred heritage and disseminate the life philosophies of the Gurus among the masses, the Haryana Government is establishing the Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre on three acres of land and the Guru Ravidas Bhavan and Museum on five acres of land in Kurukshetra. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: haryanamuseums-in-kurukshetraNayab Singh Sainisant-ravidas-museumsikh-museum

RELATED News

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches web portal for Special Campaign 5.0 to improve Swachhata in government offices
Assam: Joined Service In 2019, Civil Servant Caught With Crores
Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint
Apollo Hospitals Unveils Asia’s First Women-dedicated Cancer Centre In Delhi; ‘Will Work Together To Make Delhi A Hub For Healthcare,’ Says CM
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains

LATEST NEWS

US parents to urge Senate to prevent AI chatbot harms to kids
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors' insider trading appeals
Octopuses favour certain arms for special tasks
Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra
Trump warns Europe to "stop buying oil from Russia", asks Zelenskyy "have to make a deal"
Abhishek Sharma’s Father Reveals How He Faced 150 Kmph Bowlers at U-16 Level And Yuvraj Singh Changed His Batting
National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' set for special nationwide re-release on PM Modi's birthday
"'Devi Chaudhurani' is not just a story, it is history": Prosenjit Chatterjee
India, US representatives hold positive meeting on trade deal, vow to intensify efforts for BTA
Asia Cup: Pakistan cancels press conference ahead of must-win fixture against UAE
Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra
Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra
Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra
Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

QUICK LINKS