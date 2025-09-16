Haryana CM approves formation of Sikh and Sant Ravidas Museums in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] September 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the constitution of Research Committees for the ‘Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre’ and ‘Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum’ to be built in Kurukshetra, said a press release from the state government on Tuesday.

These committees will review and verify the content related to the sacred Gurus, their life journeys, teachings, and ideals, so that the work on both ambitious projects can begin at the earliest. The committees will include scholars who have undertaken in-depth research on the lives and contributions of the Gurus.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ‘Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre’ and the ‘Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum’ here today.

During the meeting, Nayab Singh Saini also reviewed the concept designs of both museums and directed officials to submit at least 4-5 options so that the best one could be finalised for early execution of work.

He said that while preparing the architectural designs for the museums, it should be ensured that the structures maintain uniformity and look equally impressive from all sides.

The Chief Minister said that the Sikh Museum to be built in Kurukshetra should provide a comprehensive overview of Sikh history, culture, and the contributions of the Gurus.

Similarly, the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum should not only be visually impressive but also convey the spiritual philosophy, teachings and timeless message of social harmony given by Sant Ravidas Ji.

He further suggested that work on books highlighting the history and teaching of the Sikh Gurus, as well as Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji, should begin now, so that they can be released at the time of the museums’ inauguration.

It may be noted that to preserve the sacred heritage and disseminate the life philosophies of the Gurus among the masses, the Haryana Government is establishing the Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre on three acres of land and the Guru Ravidas Bhavan and Museum on five acres of land in Kurukshetra. (ANI)

