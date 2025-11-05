Haryana Elections Gone Wild: 25 Lakh Fake Votes, Brazilian Model Votes 22 Times, Here Are The Claims Of Rahul Gandhi

LIVE TV
Rahul Gandhi alleges massive electoral fraud in Haryana, including 25 lakh fake votes and a Brazilian model voting 22 times, sparking political drama and concerns just ahead of Bihar elections.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 5, 2025 13:40:31 IST

Haryana’s elections just got a Bollywood twist! Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, shook the political corridors on Wednesday with jaw-dropping claims of electoral fraud. According to him, one in eight voters on the state’s electoral list might be fake, that’s roughly 25 lakh manipulated votes! This includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid entries, and a staggering 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

But the plot thickens: Gandhi highlighted an almost cinematic scenario where the face of a Brazilian model allegedly cast 22 votes across ten different polling booths. Yes, you read that right, one glamorous foreign face potentially outvoting entire neighborhoods in Haryana!

Whether it’s “vote chori” or the latest political reality show, the allegations have left politicians, journalists, and netizens in disbelief. While some might laugh at the absurdity, the underlying message is serious: Haryana’s voter list could be in need of a major reality check!

The 22 Times Voter- A Brazilian Model 

Rahul Gandhi said, “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model.”

The visuals told a story straight out of a political thriller, a single face lighting up screens, showing how many times and from where votes were cast.

Digging deeper, Gandhi discovered the “voter” was a Brazilian model, turning this election tale upside down. Spectators and netizens alike are now glued to the drama, questioning how deep the alleged vote chori goes.

And Rahul? He strutted in, files and bundles of evidence in hand, looking charged and ready to expose the BJP’s alleged ballot antics. Move over reality TV, Haryana’s elections just got a starring role!

Here Is How The Internet Is Reaction On Rahul Gandhi’s Post







Timing Is Everything: Allegations Surface Just Ahead of Bihar Polls

Adding to the drama, Gandhi noted the timing of these revelations is extremely tricky, surfacing just one day before the Bihar elections. The tension for the ruling right-wing party is palpable, and he claimed that checking the Bihar files would likely produce a similar pattern of irregularities. Politics, it seems, has never been this edge-of-your-seat!

Gandhi urged young people, especially Gen Z, to pay attention. “This is about your future. I am questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India with 100% proof. We are convinced that a plan was in motion to convert a Congress landslide victory into a loss. Notice the smile on CM Nayab Saini’s face and the ‘vyavastha’ he is talking about, just two days after the election, when everyone said Congress was sweeping the polls.”

(With inputs From The Live Of Rahul Gandhi Press Conference)

Also Read: Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt…

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Tags: Haryana Electionhome-hero-pos-3rahul gandhiVote Chori

