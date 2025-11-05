Haryana Elections Gone Wild: 25 Lakh Fake Votes, Brazilian Model Votes 22 Times, Here Are The Claims Of Rahul Gandhi

Haryana’s elections just got a Bollywood twist! Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, shook the political corridors on Wednesday with jaw-dropping claims of electoral fraud. According to him, one in eight voters on the state’s electoral list might be fake, that’s roughly 25 lakh manipulated votes! This includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid entries, and a staggering 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “…Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes…Who is this lady?…She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names…That means this is a centralised operation…The lady is a Brazilian… pic.twitter.com/nWWXBPiKxC — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

But the plot thickens: Gandhi highlighted an almost cinematic scenario where the face of a Brazilian model allegedly cast 22 votes across ten different polling booths. Yes, you read that right, one glamorous foreign face potentially outvoting entire neighborhoods in Haryana!

Whether it’s “vote chori” or the latest political reality show, the allegations have left politicians, journalists, and netizens in disbelief. While some might laugh at the absurdity, the underlying message is serious: Haryana’s voter list could be in need of a major reality check!

The 22 Times Voter- A Brazilian Model

Rahul Gandhi said, “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model.”

The visuals told a story straight out of a political thriller, a single face lighting up screens, showing how many times and from where votes were cast.

Digging deeper, Gandhi discovered the “voter” was a Brazilian model, turning this election tale upside down. Spectators and netizens alike are now glued to the drama, questioning how deep the alleged vote chori goes.

And Rahul? He strutted in, files and bundles of evidence in hand, looking charged and ready to expose the BJP’s alleged ballot antics. Move over reality TV, Haryana’s elections just got a starring role!

Seema Sweety Saraswati Rashmi Vimla All voted in Haryana election And shockingly the photo is of a Brazilian actress BJP and ECI caught again in fake voter list scam🤯#votechori pic.twitter.com/sOfVC2w1qs — Amock (@Politicx2029) November 5, 2025

Here Is How The Internet Is Reaction On Rahul Gandhi’s Post

A Brazilian model voted in Haryana for 22 times at 10 booths. She was named as Seema, Saraswati…sweety, Vimala …etc — Rahul Gandhi Ji #VoteChori pic.twitter.com/JnQ2I1yZi7 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) November 5, 2025







This woman voted 22 times in 10 different booths. Different names but the same photo in all the voter lists. Who is she??#VoteChori#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/NFmwOvN6k8 — Anjana (@Tinyhunterme) November 5, 2025







So Haryana elections were also rigged like Maharashtra 5,21,619 duplicate votes exposed Every opinion and exit poll showed clear Congress victory But suddenly on results day BJP won. Gyanesh Kumar should be jailed at this point🚨#votechori pic.twitter.com/asNV02PZEq — Amock (@Politicx2029) November 5, 2025







Timing Is Everything: Allegations Surface Just Ahead of Bihar Polls

Adding to the drama, Gandhi noted the timing of these revelations is extremely tricky, surfacing just one day before the Bihar elections. The tension for the ruling right-wing party is palpable, and he claimed that checking the Bihar files would likely produce a similar pattern of irregularities. Politics, it seems, has never been this edge-of-your-seat!

Gandhi urged young people, especially Gen Z, to pay attention. “This is about your future. I am questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India with 100% proof. We are convinced that a plan was in motion to convert a Congress landslide victory into a loss. Notice the smile on CM Nayab Saini’s face and the ‘vyavastha’ he is talking about, just two days after the election, when everyone said Congress was sweeping the polls.”

(With inputs From The Live Of Rahul Gandhi Press Conference)

