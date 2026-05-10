‘Has Delhi Sent The Signal?’: Akhilesh Yadav Hints At UP Cabinet Reshuffle, Seeks Greater Role For Women

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav added to the rumours of a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh and took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking whether the signal for the move had come from the Centre.

In a post on X, Akhilesh also called for more women to be included in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He further claimed that the cabinet expansion was being done to weaken CM Yogi’s control in the state.

“Has the chit from Delhi arrived yet? Heard that the cabinet expansion is happening in UP, or rather, let’s say there’s ‘katav-jhatav’ (erosion) in the Chief Minister’s power. They should at least ask those who already have a place in the cabinet,” Yadav said.



He further demanded a reservation for women in the cabinet expansion and said, “We demand that women be given a reservation in the UP cabinet expansion.”



Alleging an internal rift between the UP BJP leadership, he took a veiled jibe at Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Accusing the deputy CMs of “mischief,” the Samajwadi Party leader asked if they were behind the decision to expand the cabinet.



“By the way, this question is also stirring around: Will the ‘next-door’ pair get up to any mischief, or will they just keep peeking from the ‘next-door’ or merely make reels?” he said.



The speculation began when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday.



At present, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has 21 ministers, including CM Yogi and the Deputy Chief Ministers.



The speculations came as the State gears up for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking for a third consecutive win. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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