He Was Particularly Passionate About Empowering Tribal Communities: PM Narendra Modi On Shibu Soren’s Death

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81. In this hospital, he had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness.

Late JMM Supremo Shibu Soren (Photo credit- File photo/ANI)
Published: August 4, 2025 15:32:00 IST

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81. In this hospital, he had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Tributes are pouring in for the late Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Supremo from all quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the late former Chief Minister of Jharkhand on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.” 

PM Narendra Modi also visited the Ganga Ram Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to late Shibu Soren. In the pictures shared on X, the Prime Minister of India can be seen hugging the grief-struck Jharkhand Chief Minister and Shibu Soren’s son Hemant Soren. 

3-day state mourning in honour of Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning, starting from today, August 4, 2025, Monday, according to ANI. During the mourning, the national flag will remain at half-mast on all the buildings. Also, no state function will be organised and all the offices of the state government will remain closed. 

What we know about Shibu Soren?

According to Britannica, Shibu Soren was the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and was also the co-founder of the party. He had served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for three terms, i.e.- 2005, 2008-09 and 2009-10). Shibu Soren was born in a small village in what is now the central Jharkhand state. 

