Home > India > Heavy Rainfall Hits Chennai On Diwali, Roads And Airport Runways Waterlogged

Heavy rain occurred over Diwali 2025 in Chennai, leading to significant waterlogging, flight hold ups, and traffic disruption across the city. Officials and the IMD have urged residents to remain indoors and exercise caution while the rains continue.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 20, 2025 11:03:17 IST

The Diwali festivities in Chennai were spoiled by sudden downpour of rains resulting in serious waterlogging and severe inconveniences in the entire city. The two days heavy rains have taken its toll in the normal life of the inhabitants and key locations such as Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai and Neelankarai in the East Coast Road (ECR) have been flooded. The extent of the crisis was demonstrated by the images posted on social media of flooded streets and drowned runways in the airports.

Chennai Roads And Airport Runways Waterlogged

The heavy rains cause a lot of waterlogging in major roads and thus delay the traffic leading to long delays. The residents of the low lying settlements have been complaining of flooded roads, clogged sewers and commuters driving through some parts of south Chennai knee deep in water. It has been worsened by the reality that the Chennai International Airport runways were flooded which led to delays and cancelation of the flights. Even the transit of trains in the Nilgiris region has not been left out and it has been reported that the issue of the poor weather conditions compromises the normal passage of trains.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai Forecast

The Chennai and other nearby areas such as Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal have received a moderate rain and thunderstorms forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also been forecasting the rainfall in the entire coast of Tamil Nadu till 22th October hence cautioning people about the weather and to keep abreast with the weather conditions.



Chennai Rain 2025, Guidelines For Public

They are pumping out water and supplying the afflicted areas with amenities. The government has also placed the safe traveling rules and has advised the citizens against unnecessary excursions during the unfavorable weather conditions. They are being instructed to stay inside and simultaneously following all the official guidelines on minimizing the risks of the heavy rains. The sudden and cumbersome rain in Chennai around Diwali has created numerous issues as it has affected the transport and day to day routine of the people and has jeopardized the safety of people. Besides, it keeps raining and that is why one must be ready at all times, be safe and collaborate with the authorities to help them overcome this challenging experience.

Also Read: How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 11:02 AM IST
QUICK LINKS