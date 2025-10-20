LIVE TV
How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi's Polluted Air

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

The high pollution levels in Delhi are a great danger to the skin, and they are responsible for inflammation, dehydration, and even aging. During the smog season, experts recommend taking protective measures like double cleansing, daily sunscreen, moisturizer with gentle exfoliation, and improving indoor air quality in order to protect the skin.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 20, 2025 10:28:40 IST

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

For a long time, Delhi has been dealing with air quality problems and now with the pollution season getting worse, the negative impact on skin health is becoming more visible. Diwali 2025 will add more to the already existing pollution levels of Delhi. Pollution is still a serious threat to skin health and therefore skin protection is necessary. 

Diwali 2025 Delhi Pollutants And Their Effects On Skin

The air pollutants in Delhi such as particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone, and volatile organic compounds are having adverse effects on the skin. One of the main effects of these pollutants is the inflaming of the skin and this in turn leads to a number of skin diseases like eczema and acne. The skin is also deprived of its natural oils and this leaves the skin dry and the skin barrier is weakened. Moreover, the process of exposure to these pollutants for a long time can cause the body to lose collagen and elastin, the proteins that give skin its firmness so, the signs of aging like wrinkles and sagging, which are normally associated with older ages, will be seen on the person’s skin, sooner. Another serious issue is hyperpigmentation, which can develop as a side effect of the inflammatory process that leads to the skin’s melanin production going overboard and, as a result, dark spots or uneven skin tone occurring.

How to Protect Your Skin From Diwali 2025 Delhi Pollution 

Despite the difficulties, your skin still can get the best treatment if you follow the below mentioned tips.

  1. Begin with a cleansing lotion that is solvent based, remove dirt and sunscreen, and then use a very gentle water based cleanser to eliminate cleansing residue following.
  2. Exfoliation is a process that should be done very slowly, For progressive chemical exfoliation lactic or salicylic acid can be used at the rate of two or three times a week to speed up the process of dead skin cell removal without irritation.
  3. Daily use of SPF, Broad spectrum sunscreen lotion with at least SPF 30 protection (even when it is cloudy) should be applied daily and reapplication every two hours done outside during the day.
  4. Water intake and then apply a serum that contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and then use a thick cream to lock in the moisture. 
  5. Air Quality in the House, To counter indoor pollution, it is better to go for air purifiers or using plants like Snake Plant or Peace Lily which purify the air is a cheap way to do it.
  6. Changes in Diet, Last but not least eat a lot of healthful foods that are high in antioxidants such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts to provide your skin with nutrients from the outside. If you put into practice the above measures, your skin will not only survive the pollution season, if not in Delhi, then surely it will become more and more healthy and glowing gradually.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 10:28 AM IST
How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi's Polluted Air

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air
How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air
How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air
How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air
