‘Her Cheek Split Into Two’: Stray Dog Attack In Kanpur Leaves College Girl Fighting Pain

A 21-year-old student of BBA was brutally attacked by stray dogs in Kanpur, having deep facial injuries for which she needed 17 stitches. The incident has once again raised the issue of increasing threat from stray dogs in cities.

The victim, Vaishnavi Sahu, a final-year student of Allen House Ruma College, was on her way home on August 20 when the attack happened in Shyam Nagar. Eyewitnesses told that the attack happened while a street fight between stray dogs and monkeys was being witnessed. During the commotion, three dogs attacked her, brought her to the ground, and attacked her face and body.

Her right cheek was ripped asunder, separating into two parts, and her nose and body had several bite marks. Even after attempting to flee, the canines overpowered her once more before locals rushed to her aid with sticks. Vaishnavi was bleeding profusely by then.

She was transferred to Kanshiram Hospital, where doctors stitched her nose and cheek with 17 stitches. Her uncle, Ashutosh said, “Vaishnavi, my late brother’s daughter, was coming back from college when this awful incident happened.”

Relatives also informed that she can’t eat or open her mouth at present. “We can only administer liquids to her through a straw,” they explained.

Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs

The Kanpur attack follows just one day after the Supreme Court gave a milestone judgment on stray dogs on August 22. Refining its previous August 11 order, the top court instructed that stray dogs need not be rounded up for good but would instead have to be handled through official feeding centers and adequate care.

The decision was widely appreciated by animal rights organizations. Sonali Gaba, the owner of a dog shelter, asserted that the order would help control feeding and ensure that dogs which are ferocious are dealt with in a responsible manner. Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi too welcomed the verdict, highlighting that for the first time in 25 years, the government has made available ₹2,500 crore for programs for the management of stray dogs, as reported in Parliament.

Increasing Worries Among Citizens

Though the Supreme Court decision has been appreciated by animal lovers, the Kanpur incident has shaken up residents with concerns over stray dog attacks. Citizens have expressed concerns over the vulnerability of children, women, and the elderly in places where dog attacks are increasing.

The case is a pointer to the need to adopt a balanced approach preserving public safety on one hand and animal rights on the other, an issue that continues to heat up in the country.

