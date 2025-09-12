Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel
LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 23:54:07 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The devastating monsoon of 2025 continues to cripple Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Friday evening confirming massive disruption to public utilities.

According to the SDMA’s 6 pm report, 500 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked across the state.

At least 953 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 336 water supply schemes are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall and related damages.

The monsoon death toll has climbed to 386, with the SDMA specifying that 218 deaths were directly caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 168 people lost their lives in rain-triggered road accidents.

The cumulative economic loss in the state has been pegged at over ₹4,500 crore, officials said.

While small vehicles have been able to move on partially restored stretches, heavy vehicles continue to face restrictions in many areas. Massive restoration efforts are underway, but several interior regions remain cut off.

Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba are among the worst-hit districts, with extensive road blockages and heavy damage to power and water infrastructure. In Kullu alone, over 170 roads were disrupted along with more than 500 transformers, while Mandi reported over 130 blocked roads and 250 transformers down. Shimla district continues to face significant disruption in water supply schemes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a yellow alert for rain, warning that fresh spells could further hamper restoration and pose risks in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone zones. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: DisasterfloodsHeavy rainshimachalhimachal pradesh

RELATED News

SRK Family’s Bold Healthcare Move for Affordable Medicines PNN Digital
"AI can't apply constitutional morality": Arjun Ram Meghwal at inauguration of Amrita International School of Law in Coimbatore
Can PM Modi’s Visit To Manipur Calm Lingering Unrest Among Manipur’s People?
Sania Mirza Partners with Boldfit as Athlete & Investor to launch and create Tennis and Pickleball Gear for India PNN Digital
Punjab Governor administers oath to 2 newly appointed PPSC members

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift to share evidence in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud
Sona Comstar CEO urges government to engage China on rare earth magnet export controls
Pakistan spinners shine as Men in Green thrash Oman by 93 Runs in T20 Asia Cup
Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun May Spark Stunning Auroras This Weekend
Several Rounds Fired Outside Actress Disha Patani’s Bareilly Residence
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
OpenAI Restructures Its Microsoft Deal – Here’s What We Know So Far
'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy defends her Palestine remarks, recalls "Anurag Kashyap was against it"
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

QUICK LINKS