Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The devastating monsoon of 2025 continues to cripple Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Friday evening confirming massive disruption to public utilities.

According to the SDMA’s 6 pm report, 500 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked across the state.

At least 953 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 336 water supply schemes are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall and related damages.

The monsoon death toll has climbed to 386, with the SDMA specifying that 218 deaths were directly caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 168 people lost their lives in rain-triggered road accidents.

The cumulative economic loss in the state has been pegged at over ₹4,500 crore, officials said.

While small vehicles have been able to move on partially restored stretches, heavy vehicles continue to face restrictions in many areas. Massive restoration efforts are underway, but several interior regions remain cut off.

Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba are among the worst-hit districts, with extensive road blockages and heavy damage to power and water infrastructure. In Kullu alone, over 170 roads were disrupted along with more than 500 transformers, while Mandi reported over 130 blocked roads and 250 transformers down. Shimla district continues to face significant disruption in water supply schemes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a yellow alert for rain, warning that fresh spells could further hamper restoration and pose risks in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone zones. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.