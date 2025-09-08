Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 370 lives so far, with 205 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other disaster-related causes, and 165 deaths reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, covering the period from June 20 to September 8, paints a grim picture of the widespread destruction across the hill state.

A total of 434 people have been injured, and 41 remain missing. The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 1,480 livestock and over 26,955 poultry birds.

Public infrastructure has been severely affected, with 5,354 roads, 83 water supply schemes, and 7,002 electricity distribution transformers damaged or disrupted. Losses to public property are pegged at Rs 4,12,246.97 lakh (Rs 4,122.46 crore), while damages to private property, including houses, shops, crops, and livestock shelters, have also been extensive.

District-wise data shows Mandi recorded the highest rain-related fatalities at 37, followed by Kangra (32), Kullu (26), and Chamba and Shimla (21 each).

The SDMA warned that with the monsoon still active in parts of the state, the toll could rise further as restoration efforts continue in inaccessible regions.

“The scale of destruction this monsoon has been unprecedented in recent years, both in terms of human loss and infrastructure damage,” the SDMA said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9 to review the flood situations there.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.

At around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will reach Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.PM Modi will also meet the flood-affected persons and NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

Then, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm. He will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM, where he will hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister’s direct review aims to closely monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this challenging time. (ANI)

