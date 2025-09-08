LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:04:08 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 370 lives so far, with 205 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other disaster-related causes, and 165 deaths reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, covering the period from June 20 to September 8, paints a grim picture of the widespread destruction across the hill state.

A total of 434 people have been injured, and 41 remain missing. The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 1,480 livestock and over 26,955 poultry birds.

Public infrastructure has been severely affected, with 5,354 roads, 83 water supply schemes, and 7,002 electricity distribution transformers damaged or disrupted. Losses to public property are pegged at Rs 4,12,246.97 lakh (Rs 4,122.46 crore), while damages to private property, including houses, shops, crops, and livestock shelters, have also been extensive.

District-wise data shows Mandi recorded the highest rain-related fatalities at 37, followed by Kangra (32), Kullu (26), and Chamba and Shimla (21 each).

The SDMA warned that with the monsoon still active in parts of the state, the toll could rise further as restoration efforts continue in inaccessible regions.

“The scale of destruction this monsoon has been unprecedented in recent years, both in terms of human loss and infrastructure damage,” the SDMA said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9 to review the flood situations there.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.

At around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will reach Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.PM Modi will also meet the flood-affected persons and NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

Then, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm. He will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM, where he will hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister’s direct review aims to closely monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this challenging time. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Death Tollhimachal pradeshmonsoonsdma

RELATED News

"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Chokes Kashmir’s Fruit Economy
Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Disaster Affected Areas On September 9
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation

LATEST NEWS

Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"
Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman
Call yet to be taken on bowling attack for Asia Cup opener, bowling coach Morkel hails Kuldeep Yadav's attitude despite not playing in Eng
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc claims 370 lives

QUICK LINKS