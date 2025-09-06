Himachal rains: 64 pilgrims airlifted from Chamba's Bharmour after weather conditions improve

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): With improvement of weather conditions, Chamba’s district administration has completed the rescue operation of pilgrims stranded in Bharmour village, who were Manimahesh Yatra. A total of 64 people, including two additional bodies of the deceased, have been airlifted in four sorties with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter MI-17 from Bharmour to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, which commenced at 8 am and concluded at 12.30 pm, according to an official statement.

All the rescued pilgrims have been sent to their respective destinations through HRTC buses free of cost, which are plying at regular intervals from Chamba. Along with this, two mortal remains were also brought from Bharmour to Chamba. In two days, a total of 588 individuals have been airlifted from Bharmour to Chamba.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has lauded the efforts of the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Chamba Police, Home Guards, NGOs and individuals who worked round the clock to accomplish this massive rescue operation, the statement read. He said that the people of Chamba have demonstrated the true spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ who organised langars for the stranded people in Bharmour and en route to Chamba and helped the pilgrims in distress.

He also praised the Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi for leading the operation on the ground, who camped at Bharmour. He said that Jagat Singh Negi reached Bharmour from Chamba on foot voluntarily and ensured the safety of each stranded person. He said that this gesture highlights the present State Government’s sensitivity by adopting a humanitarian approach and reaffirms its commitment towards the safety of the people.

Earlier on September 5, the Indian Air Force began the rescue operation of the devotees, with 50 pilgrims reaching Chamba safely with the help of the Air Force’s Chinook helicopter.

The Chamba administration on Thursday began transporting nearly 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba by vehicles. At specific stretches, where roads have been damaged, the district administration has deployed adequate security personnel to assist them and ensure their safety. In addition, free food, drinking water, transport and other essential facilities have been arranged en route to prevent any inconvenience to them.

A spokesperson of the state government informed that, despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day. The Air Force’s MI-17 helicopter has also been stationed at Pathankot to meet any exigency.

Meanwhile, the state has suffered the loss of 343 lives since the onset of this year’s monsoon on June 20, with 183 fatalities from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, and 160 deaths in road accidents, as per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

