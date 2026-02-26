LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > India > Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Explore the meaning and importance of Holi, from its mythological roots to modern celebrations filled with colours, unity, and happiness.

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More
Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: February 26, 2026 18:47:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Holi is one of India’s most joyful and vibrant festivals, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the spirit of unity and forgiveness. Celebrated with colours, sweets, music, and laughter, Holi brings people together beyond differences of age, caste, and background.

When is Holi Celebrated?

Holi is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna, usually falling in March.

Mythological Significance

Story of Prahlad & Holika (Victory of Good Over Evil)

The most popular legend behind Holi comes from Hindu mythology:

  • Demon king Hiranyakashipu wanted everyone to worship him.

  • His son Prahlad remained devoted to Lord Vishnu.

  • The king’s sister Holika, immune to fire, tried to burn Prahlad.

  • Prahlad survived due to divine protection, while Holika burned.

Holika Dahan symbolizes the destruction of evil and protection of faith and righteousness.

Cultural & Seasonal Significance

Welcoming Spring

Holi marks the end of winter and arrival of spring, bringing:

  • blooming flowers

  • new harvest season

  • positive energy and renewal

Agricultural Importance

For farmers, Holi celebrates a good harvest and prosperity.

Why Colours Are Played on Holi

Playing with colours symbolizes:

  • joy and positivity

  • unity and equality

  • breaking social barriers

  • celebration of life

Traditionally, colours were made from flowers and herbs, believed to have medicinal benefits during seasonal change.

Holika Dahan Rituals

On the eve of Holi:

  • Bonfires are lit to symbolize burning negativity.

  • People pray for protection and prosperity.

  • Old conflicts and negative emotions are symbolically burned away.

Traditional Holi Foods

Festive treats add sweetness to celebrations:

  • Gujiya

  • Malpua

  • Thandai

  • Dahi Bhalla

  • Puran Poli

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 6:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cultural significance of holifestival of colours indiahindu festivals holiholi celebration in indiaholi festival historyholi festival significanceholi meaning and importanceholi mythology prahlad storyholi rituals and customsholi traditions and ritualsholika dahan storyimportance of holi festivalspring festival india holivictory of good over evil holiwhy holi is celebrated

RELATED News

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

‘No Undercover Work’: PM Modi Meets Fauda Team in Israel, Shares Playful Selfie With Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

Big Relief For Air Travellers: Free Tickets Cancellations, Detail Changes Within 48 Hours Of Booking; DGCA Revises Norms For Airlines

Who Was Major Maroof Raza? Indo-Pak Commentator, Defence Analyst With Expertise In Counter-Insurgency Ops, Dies

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Hardik Pandya Unleashes Beast Mode vs ZIM in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash; Mahieka Sharma’s Cute Reaction Breaks the Internet — WATCH VIDEO

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More
Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More
Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More
Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

QUICK LINKS