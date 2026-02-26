Holi Festival Significance: Why the Festival of Colours is Celebrated in India? Know More

Holi is one of India’s most joyful and vibrant festivals, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the spirit of unity and forgiveness. Celebrated with colours, sweets, music, and laughter, Holi brings people together beyond differences of age, caste, and background.

When is Holi Celebrated?

Holi is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna, usually falling in March.

Mythological Significance

Story of Prahlad & Holika (Victory of Good Over Evil)

The most popular legend behind Holi comes from Hindu mythology:

Demon king Hiranyakashipu wanted everyone to worship him.

His son Prahlad remained devoted to Lord Vishnu.

The king’s sister Holika , immune to fire, tried to burn Prahlad.

Prahlad survived due to divine protection, while Holika burned.

Holika Dahan symbolizes the destruction of evil and protection of faith and righteousness.

Cultural & Seasonal Significance

Welcoming Spring

Holi marks the end of winter and arrival of spring, bringing:

blooming flowers

new harvest season

positive energy and renewal

Agricultural Importance

For farmers, Holi celebrates a good harvest and prosperity.

Why Colours Are Played on Holi

Playing with colours symbolizes:

joy and positivity

unity and equality

breaking social barriers

celebration of life

Traditionally, colours were made from flowers and herbs, believed to have medicinal benefits during seasonal change.

Holika Dahan Rituals

On the eve of Holi:

Bonfires are lit to symbolize burning negativity.

People pray for protection and prosperity.

Old conflicts and negative emotions are symbolically burned away.

Traditional Holi Foods

Festive treats add sweetness to celebrations:

Gujiya

Malpua

Thandai

Dahi Bhalla

Puran Poli