Horrific Act Caught On Camera In Andhra Pradesh: Postal Employee Caught Watching P*rn Video During Working Hours, What Happened Next Will…

People in Tallarevu Mandal, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, are furious after a postal department employee was caught watching explicit videos on his phone while on the job.

Andhra Postal Employee Caught Watching Explicit Video at Work

Someone filmed him sitting at his desk, glued to his screen, and that clip quickly spread all over social media. No one’s sure if the video is 100% real, but honestly, it’s enough to get everyone talking.

Locals had already been waiting for hours at the post office, hoping to get their basic work done. Instead, staff kept telling them there was a technical issue with the computers. Meanwhile, the clip shows the employee totally absorbed in his phone, ignoring the people waiting outside.

Kakinada District Post Office Under Fire

Once news got out, things escalated. The postal department suspended the employee. People are now openly questioning how government workers behave on duty.

They’re frustrated, why should they waste hours in line while public servants act like the rules don’t apply to them? It’s a serious blow to trust in the system and raises tough questions about responsibility and the quality of service people get at government offices.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just last year, a BJP MLA from Tripura, Jadav Lal Nath, was also caught on camera watching porn during an assembly session.

That video went viral too. So, it’s not just one department or one state, people are seeing a pattern, and they’re not happy about it.

