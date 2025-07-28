Home > India > Hours Ahead Of Parliament Session On Operation Sindoor, P. Chidambaram Gives Clean Chit To Pakistan, Watch

Ahead of the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, Congress leader P. Chidambaram questioned Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering strong reactions from BJP leaders. Amit Malviya accused Congress of defending Pakistan, while Imraan Masood raised concerns about India’s border security.

The Parliament monsoon session is all set to resume today at 11 am. This comes after a week long chaos and ruckus with no serious discussion. But hours ahead of session, Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram questioned the link between the Pahalgam terrorists and Pakistan.

Chidambaram asked, “Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that.”

His remarks came just ahead of the Lok Sabha discussion on India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Opposition had earlier demanded this debate before the start of the Monsoon Session.

BJP Hits Out at Chidambaram 

BJP’s Amit Malviya criticised the Congress party and Chidambaram, accusing them of shielding Pakistan. He posted on X, “Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan – this time after the Pahalgam terror attack.” He referred to Chidambaram as the “original proponent of the infamous ‘Saffron Terror’ theory” and questioned why Congress leaders sound like “Islamabad’s defence lawyers.” Malviya said national security must never involve ambiguity and accused the Congress of consistently protecting India’s enemies through its statements.

Congress MP Imraan Masood Asks Questions on Border Security

Congress MP Imraan Masood responded to the ongoing debate by raising doubts about India’s border security. He asked, “If the terrorists came from Pakistan, then how are our borders secured?” He further questioned, “They came, committed the act, and left. Were they airlifted or airdropped?

Where did they come from, and where did they go?” Masood said the public had a right to get clarity from the government. His statement added to the Opposition’s demand for accountability ahead of the parliamentary discussion on Operation Sindoor, India’s military action after the Pahalgam incident.

Lok Sabha D Operation Sindoor in Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha today will hold a special 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at 12 PM. The Monsoon Session continues with a focus on national security after the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The Business Advisory Committee, led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, decided to prioritise this debate. He said that although the Opposition had several topics in mind, all members agreed to start with Operation Sindoor. The Opposition had earlier written to the government to demand this discussion before the session started.

Must Read: Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

