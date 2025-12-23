LIVE TV
Home > India > How Did An Unpaid Land Compensation To A Farmer Get IAS Jasjit Kaur In Trouble? Bijnor DM Risks Losing Official Home, Sparking New Row

How Did An Unpaid Land Compensation To A Farmer Get IAS Jasjit Kaur In Trouble? Bijnor DM Risks Losing Official Home, Sparking New Row

The Bijnor administration was jolted after a Moradabad special court ordered the attachment of District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur’s official residence over unpaid land acquisition compensation. The case stems from a canal project dispute where a farmer was denied court-ordered payment for years.

IAS Jasjit Kaur (PHOTO: X)
IAS Jasjit Kaur (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 23, 2025 16:31:11 IST

How Did An Unpaid Land Compensation To A Farmer Get IAS Jasjit Kaur In Trouble? Bijnor DM Risks Losing Official Home, Sparking New Row

The Bijnor district administration got a real shock this week when a special court in Moradabad ordered the attachment of district magistrate Jasjit Kaur’s official residence.

She’s a 2012-batch IAS officer, and the whole thing goes back to a long-standing land acquisition dispute. The court also told her to show up in person on January 9, 2026, a move that’s set off plenty of talk among local officials.

Shock for UP Administration as Court Seeks Seizure of Bijnor DM’s Official Home

The Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (LARA) court handed down the order after finding that the administration never paid compensation to a farmer, even though the court had told them to do so years ago.

The case centres on 1.16 hectares of land in Ibrahimpur Kumharpura village, which the irrigation department took over for a canal project.

Digging through the court records, it’s clear: Umesh, the farmer, should’ve gotten compensation four times the circle rate. He kept asking the department for his money, but nothing happened.

Out of options, he turned to the LARA court in 2020. The court told the irrigation department to pay him Rs 25.23 lakh. Still, nobody paid up.

Bijnor DM in Trouble

Fed up with the delays and the lack of answers from both the irrigation department and the district magistrate’s office, Judge Zaigamuddin ordered the DM’s official home be seized.

The court said Kaur can keep living there, but she can’t sell or transfer the property. If it comes to it, the court said the house could be auctioned and the money given to the farmer.

This isn’t the first time the authorities have faced heat. Back in November last year, the Allahabad High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against the Bijnor DM.

Justice Manish Kumar told the chief judicial magistrate in Bijnor to make sure Kaur appears before the high court on January 5, 2026.

Who is IAS Jasjit Kaur? 

Jasjit Kaur, who’s been running the show in Bijnor since January 2025, said she’ll follow the court’s orders. She promised the irrigation department would release the farmer’s compensation right away and that anyone responsible for the mess would face action.

Kaur was born in Amritsar on October 14, 1984. She’s got a BSc in Economics and a PGDCA, and she ranked 291st in the 2011 UPSC exams. She joined the IAS in September 2012.

People know her for being a strict administrator. Over the years, she’s held several big positions: joint magistrate in Unnao, chief development officer in Bulandshahr, special secretary in the planning department in Lucknow, additional managing director at the National Health Mission, and district magistrate of Shamli and Sultanpur.

She took charge in Bijnor earlier this year.  

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:31 PM IST
How Did An Unpaid Land Compensation To A Farmer Get IAS Jasjit Kaur In Trouble? Bijnor DM Risks Losing Official Home, Sparking New Row

QUICK LINKS