How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered

During a press conference in Patna, the Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed queries regarding voter list corrections and the removal of ineligible names across Bihar. Responding to a question on the number of immigrants found on the electoral rolls, the ECI clarified that the recent voter list update involved the deletion of names based on eligibility verification.

How Many Voters Removed?

The ECI stated that the state earlier had around 65 lakh names flagged for verification, of which 3.66 lakh names have been removed after being found ineligible. These deletions were made according to the guidelines of the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The removed names include non-citizens, deceased individuals, people registered in multiple constituencies, and those who have permanently migrated from their registered locations. Appeals regarding the deletions remain open with the respective District Magistrates.

Political Parties Received Updated Voter Lists

Officials confirmed that all political parties have received the updated voter lists at the district level. Each District Collector has shared the records transparently with district presidents of every political party. The ECI said it is now the responsibility of political parties to cross-check the records and inform authorities of any errors. The Commission requested parties to appoint station-wise agents to report inaccuracies, ensuring a fair and accurate electoral process.

Voter List Cleanup Aims for Transparency and Accuracy

The ECI said the voter list revision aims to ensure clean and transparent electoral rolls before the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Each ERO and district official carried out the verification and deletion process following due procedure. The Commission emphasized that these corrections help maintain the integrity of elections by preventing duplication and ensuring that only eligible citizens remain on the electoral rolls.

