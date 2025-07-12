How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

When the disaster like cloudburst washes away bridges and makes the regions unreachable, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) emerges as a ray of hope. It is now being said that where all hopes are faded, the SDRF comes out as a new beam of light.

The SDRF is using drone technology to reach the inaccessible regions of Himachal Pradesh. In flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, the SDRF is quietly jotting down a story of hope, resilience, and unwavering dedication. An example appears, when the SDRF reached the cloudburst-hit Seraj Valley and rescued people stranded there.

SDRF Uses Drone Technology

On July 10, 2025, the SDRF drone pilots also delivered 15 kg of rations to a remote area of Janjethi using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

With many roads in the region still awaiting restoration due to landslides and infrastructural damage, the SDRF drones have become a lifeline for communities cut off from ground transport. In such a commendable rescue operation, the State Disaster Response Force successfully evacuated a pregnant woman from the flood-affected area of the Mandi district.

As the heavy rains started and many areas of Himachal Pradesh got flooded, the SDRF conducted several field visits so that they accelerate the rescue operation when needed.

SDRF Conducted Field Visits To Accelerate Rescue Ops

Under this outreach programme, the team assessed the medical conditions of several villagers and provided essential medicines on-site to those requiring immediate care.

At least 91 people have lost their lives across Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing monsoon season since June 20, with 55 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters such as flash floods, landslides, lightning, and cloudbursts, and 36 deaths reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

