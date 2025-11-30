LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump Cyclone Ditwah BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > India > How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

Tatkal Passport offers faster processing within 1–3 days. Applicants must submit specific documents, pay higher fees, and follow a streamlined application process.

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport Quickly
How to Apply for Tatkal Passport Quickly

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 30, 2025 11:26:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

The above-mentioned procedure will let you obtain an Indian Tatkal passport in approximately three working days if you apply online first through the Passport Seva Portal, then choose the Tatkal quota, and finally visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK/POPSK) accompanied by the necessary documents plus the higher Tatkal fee. 

 

The process can be illustrated as follows

– Register on the Passport Seva website and log in. 

– Complete the application for either a fresh or reissued passport, choose “Tatkaal” in the Appointment Quota, and send. 

– Make the payment online (ordinary passport fee + Tatkal charges) and schedule an appointment at PSK/POPSK. 

– Go to the PSK with original documents and self-attested photocopies, and biometrics and document verification will be done. 

– After attaining the “Granted” status, the passport is usually sent out by the third working day (this is subject to police verification and RPO’s decision). 

 

Tatkal fees

  • Fresh/reissue adult 36-page booklet: ₹1,500 normal fee + ₹2,000 Tatkal = approximately ₹3,500. 
  • Jumbo 60-page booklet for adults under Tatkal: around ₹4,000. 
  • Fees are different for minors and special cases; always check the latest fee schedule on Passport Seva. 

 

Documents required 

Besides the usual proofs of address, date of birth, and non-ECR, Tatkal applicants aged 18 and above need to provide any three from the notified list, for example, Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN, driving license, bank/post office passbook, last passport (for reissue), etc. 

 

Applicants under 18 have to submit two acceptable documents plus parents’ details and minor-specific documents.

ALSO READ: UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: meapassport in 3 daysPassport Sevarequired documentsTatkal applicationTatkal feesTatkal Passporturgent passport India

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (30.11.2025): Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (30.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

No Aadhaar Number On Aadhaar Card: UIDAI Announces Major Security Update Effective From December

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu On Red Alert As Storm Triggers Heavy Rain; Sri Lanka Death Toll Hits 153

Delhi Horror: Mercedes G-Wagon Runs Over 3 Pedestrians On Footpath In Vasant Kunj, One Dead; Police Detains The Driver

LATEST NEWS

Diesel, Petrol Fresh Prices: Check Updated Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities – November 30

Family Gathering Turns Tragic In California: Mass Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party Leaves 4 dead, Multiple Injured

Ranchi Weather Update Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI: Will Rain Impact the Match? Full Forecast Here

Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan; See Fans Reaction

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Inside the Life and Legacy of Bangladesh’s Most Influential Opposition Leader

‘Media Offenders Of the Week’: White House Launches Website To Expose Journalists For Biased Stories, What’s The Criteria For Evaluation?

Delhi Horror: Mercedes G-Wagon Runs Over 3 Pedestrians On Footpath In Vasant Kunj, One Dead; Police Detains The Driver

Rohit Sharma Nears Massive ODI World Record, Needs One Six In 1st ODI To Break Shahid Afridi’s Record

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 70,000, Health Ministry Confirms As Survivors Struggle To Identify Loved Ones

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process
How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process
How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process
How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

QUICK LINKS