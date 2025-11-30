How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

The above-mentioned procedure will let you obtain an Indian Tatkal passport in approximately three working days if you apply online first through the Passport Seva Portal, then choose the Tatkal quota, and finally visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK/POPSK) accompanied by the necessary documents plus the higher Tatkal fee.

The process can be illustrated as follows

– Register on the Passport Seva website and log in.

– Complete the application for either a fresh or reissued passport, choose “Tatkaal” in the Appointment Quota, and send.

– Make the payment online (ordinary passport fee + Tatkal charges) and schedule an appointment at PSK/POPSK.

– Go to the PSK with original documents and self-attested photocopies, and biometrics and document verification will be done.

– After attaining the “Granted” status, the passport is usually sent out by the third working day (this is subject to police verification and RPO’s decision).

Tatkal fees

Fresh/reissue adult 36-page booklet: ₹1,500 normal fee + ₹2,000 Tatkal = approximately ₹3,500.

Jumbo 60-page booklet for adults under Tatkal: around ₹4,000.

Fees are different for minors and special cases; always check the latest fee schedule on Passport Seva.

Documents required

Besides the usual proofs of address, date of birth, and non-ECR, Tatkal applicants aged 18 and above need to provide any three from the notified list, for example, Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN, driving license, bank/post office passbook, last passport (for reissue), etc.

Applicants under 18 have to submit two acceptable documents plus parents’ details and minor-specific documents.

