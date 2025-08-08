LIVE TV
Breaking: Huma Qureshi's Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Nizamuddin

Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was allegedly murdered over a dispute on a parking space on late Thursday night in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 08:31:00 IST

Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was allegedly murdered over a dispute on a parking space on late Thursday night in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, the police said.

Two accused have been arrested, and the murder weapon has been seized.

According to media reports, at around 11 pm on Thursday, Asif reportedly asked two men to park their two-wheeler away from the main entrance of his home, leading to a verbal confrontation between them that later turned physical. The two men then allegedly killed Asif.

Describing the incident, Huma Qureshi’s father and Asif’s uncle, Saleem Qureshi, said, “Two men parked a scooter in front of the house. Asif asked them to move it aside and not block the entrance. This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. They (accused) were two; together they killed my nephew, “NDTV reported.

His wife, Sainaz Qureshi, said the neighbours had allegedly fought with him previously as well over the parking issue.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR. Further investigation is going on. 

