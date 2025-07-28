Home > India > Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway

Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway

A couple was found hanging in their rented flat in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Police confirmed no external injuries or suicide note. The couple’s daughter was away in West Bengal. Days earlier, a Delhi Police sub-inspector was also found dead in an apparent suicide in Rohini.

A couple was found hanging in their rented flat in Karol Bagh, Delhi.
A couple was found hanging in their rented flat in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 28, 2025 03:37:04 IST

A husband and wife were found dead at their rented accommodation in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday, said police.

According to the Delhi Police, information was received regarding the suspected suicide of a couple. Upon reaching the scene at Ragerpura, Karol Bagh, police found both the husband and wife hanging from a ceiling fan.

The deceased have been identified as Debu Bhowmick (36), a native of Village Kashinathpur, Block Daspur, District West Medinipur, West Bengal, and his wife Mallika Bhowmick (32). The couple had been residing in the flat for the past four months on a rental basis.

Initial investigation revealed that the couple has a 7-year-old daughter, who is currently staying with relatives at their hometown in West Bengal.

Debu Bhowmick was reportedly employed as a labourer involved in making gold ornaments.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene, and a detailed inspection was conducted. Photographs of the scene were taken, and no external injuries or signs of violence were observed on the bodies. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary, and further investigation is underway.

Days ago, a 29-year-old woman, a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, was found dead in her residence in Rohini on Friday in an apparent suicide, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Savita, a resident of Sector-11, Rohini, was posted at Aman Vihar Police Station and belonged to the 2021 batch.

According to the police, information was received about a woman dying by suicide at her home. Savita, a native of Chhara village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her brother broke the jaali (grille) to enter the room and brought her down, said the police.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Odisha Government School Teacher Arrested For Molesting Five Girl Students In Kendrapara

RELATED News

“PM Modi Loves Tamil, But Imposes Hindi”: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Political Drama Ahead Of Elections
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
UP Constable’s Wife Ends Life, Accuses In-Laws of Harassment In Video
Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Operations At Alstom’s Savli Facility In Gujarat’s Vadodara
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

LATEST NEWS

Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Ed Sheeran’s Lookalike Steals the Show at Old Trafford During India vs England Test
Qatar’s Boeing Jet to US Is ‘Unconditional’ Gift, May Become New Air Force One
Trump Touts $60M in Gaza Aid, Says He Feels ‘Bad’ About Not Getting ‘At least a Thank You’
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Train Crash in Southwest Germany Leaves At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured
Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish
Is Your Nail Growth Rate a Hidden Clue to Aging? Find Out What It Reveals
Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges
US and EU Strike Last-Minute Trade Deal, Averting Major Tariff Showdown
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?