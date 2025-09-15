Hyderabad: 1 Killed, 3 Missing Due To Heavy Rains In Different Parts Of The City
Hyderabad: 1 Killed, 3 Missing Due To Heavy Rains In Different Parts Of The City

In the evening of Sunday evening (14th September 2025), heavy rains were reported in Hyderabad and it's outskirts. Due to these rains, an individual has died while 3 others have been feared washed away in three separate incidents as reported in the IANS.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspecting the Command Control Centre, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad (Photo credit- x.com/gadwalvijayainc)
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspecting the Command Control Centre, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad (Photo credit- x.com/gadwalvijayainc)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 15, 2025 04:33:40 IST

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have been reported in Hyderabad and outskirts on Sunday evening (14th September 2025). Due to these rains, an individual has died while 3 others have been feared washed away in three separate incidents. Two people were washed away in the Afzal Sagar nala in Mallepally area in the heart of the city. The eyewitnesses said that a man and his son-in-law were washed away amid heavy rains. The son-in-law had tried to save his father-in-law after he slipped into the ‘nala’ (drain). However, he failed, and both were swept away by the flood water. The police and personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were searching for the duo as reported in the IANS. 

What do we know about the people who have been washed away?

In the Afzal Sagar area, two relatives Arjun (25) and Rama (26) were swept away due to a heavy flow of water. According to Habeebnagar SHO T Purushotham Rao, “Both of them worked as butchers. Family members said that they tried hard but could not grip anything as the heavy flow of water was sudden. DRF, SDRF and police teams are searching nearby areas. Another youngster, Sunny (26), a private worker, was washed away in RC Colony, Vinobha Nagar, Musheerabad police confirmed and said that the search is underway as reported in the Times of India. 

These states in North India suffered heavily due to the rains

Apart from Hyderabad, many states in India also suffered heavily due to the incessant rains. They are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. A massive loss of life due to the rain induced disasters has been recorded in these states. 

Also read: Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds

QUICK LINKS