Hyderabad Horror: 30-Year-Old Techie Murdered By Ex-Husband Weeks After Her 2nd Marriage, Stabbed And Bludgeoned With A Flower Pot Inside Home

A 30-year-old software professional, Sunitha, was killed by her ex-husband in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday. Police say Mahesh, her former husband, planned the attack out of personal resentment.

Hyderabad techie killed by ex-husband

It happened at Sunitha’s home in Green City Colony. Mahesh and Sunitha had recently divorced. Soon after, Sunitha remarried. Police believe Mahesh just couldn’t handle that.

Mahesh showed up at her house with two knives and a can of petrol. He confronted Sunitha, they argued, and then he attacked her. He stabbed her several times and smashed a flower pot on her head. The injuries were fatal.

Neighbours later found Sunitha lying in a pool of blood inside her home.

After the attack, Mahesh ran. People in the area called the police, who got there quickly and moved Sunitha’s body for a post-mortem.

Police tracked Mahesh down within hours and arrested him. He’s now in custody and being questioned.

The early investigation points to Mahesh’s anger over Sunitha’s remarriage as the motive for the killing. Police are still digging into the case.

Bengaluru Murder Case

A 72-year-old retired ISRO employee, Nagaleshwar Rao, strangled his wife, Sandhya Sri, 65, inside their Bommanahalli apartment on Wednesday morning.

The couple lived under the Avalahalli police station limits in Whitefield, and the incident unfolded around 10:30 am.

Police say Rao, who once led a team at ISRO, had been struggling with mental health issues lately. He apparently decided to take his own life, but before that, he killed his wife, who was a painter.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: 72-Year-Old Retired ISRO Employee Strangles Wife, 65, With A Towel In Apartment, Confesses To Neighbour: ‘Was Anxious About Her…’