Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River
Home > India > Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River

Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River

In Hyderabad, a man allegedly killed his ailing three-year-old-son and dumped his body in the Musi River.

Representative image of police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 15, 2025 02:22:15 IST

In Hyderabad, a man allegedly killed his ailing three-year-old-son and dumped his body in the Musi River. This incident had happened in the Bandlaguda area of Chandrayangutta on Friday night (13th September). However, it came to light on Saturday (14th September) after the father confessed to the crime. Police, with the help of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Disaster Response Force (DRF), are searching for the body. 

What did the police say about this incident?

According to the police, Mohammed Akbar (35), a vegetable seller, confessed to killing his younger son, Mohammed Anas. The police said that Mohammed Akbar has also confessed to throwing the body of Anas into the river from Nayapul bridge. The child was reportedly ill. There used to be frequent fights over this between Akbar and his wife, Sana Begum as reported in the IANS. 

A father had allegedly killed 10-year-old son in Delhi

A nearly similar incident was reported in July 2025 a man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son in Delhi’s Narela area, according to Delhi Police. The child’s mother was living separately due to a dispute. The accused was identified as Narender. He had allegedly killed his own minor child and later informed his wife about the murder. The incident was reported at Narela Police Station, Delhi. 
According to Delhi Police, “On 29/07/2025, information regarding the recovery of the dead body of a 10-year-old child with visible injury marks on the neck was received at PS Narela. Complainant, Smt. Komal W/o Narender, R/o Khasra No. 39/17, Om Vihar Colony, Bankner, Narela, Delhi, alleged that being dispute with her husband, she, along with her two children, is residing separately. Today (29.07.2025), her younger son ‘V’, age 10 years, had gone to school but did not return. Later, her husband, Narender, informed her that he had killed ‘V’.”

Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River

Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River

