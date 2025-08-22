‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and West Bengal BJP chief, Samik Bhattacharya, on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal, where he will inaugurate seven projects, including the metro railway services. Bhattacharya extended an invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the event, emphasising that it’s not about politics.

“Tomorrow, PM Modi will inaugurate seven projects here. First, he will come to Jessore Road, where he will inaugurate the metro. Then, travelling in the same metro, he will go to the airport. Afterwards, he will return to Jessore Road. Following that, he will participate in another government program. Finally, he will speak at our party rally… We want the CM to come. This is not about politics. BJP does not believe in political untouchability… The CM should come…,” Bhattacharya told ANI.

PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal on August 22 and will flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 PM and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back. Further, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore at Kolkata. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Bhattacharya questioned the effectiveness of the West Bengal government’s Shramshree Scheme, targeting Bengali-speaking migrant workers. He challenged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to prove its support among Bengali-speaking people by saving their security deposit in the Bengali booth.

Bhattacharya claimed that Bengali migrant workers are helping authorities identify Rohingya immigrants in other states. He criticised the TMC for allegedly supporting Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“How much are the Bengali-speaking migrant workers earning in Noida, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Delhi?… I challenge the TMC to save their security deposit in the Bengali booth…Then only we will believe that the Bengali-speaking people are with the TMC…Bengalis are not beggars…,” he said.

Bhattacharya also urged Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers to vote against the TMC in the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to prevent West Bengal from becoming “West Bangladesh.” “…I urge the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers, that during the upcoming elections, they should forget no vote to BJP, NOTA. This election is to ensure that West Bengal does not become West Bangladesh…They should also ensure that TMC is removed from power” he said.

When asked about the Bill for removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Bhattacharya questioned why the TMC is scared of it, implying that the party has something to hide.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.

If the arrested leader doesn’t resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

