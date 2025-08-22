LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and West Bengal BJP chief, Samik Bhattacharya, on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal, where he will inaugurate seven projects, including the metro railway services.

Samik Bhattacharya, West Bengal BJP chief (Photo Credit- @SamikBJP)
Samik Bhattacharya, West Bengal BJP chief (Photo Credit- @SamikBJP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 05:08:34 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and West Bengal BJP chief, Samik Bhattacharya, on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal, where he will inaugurate seven projects, including the metro railway services. Bhattacharya extended an invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the event, emphasising that it’s not about politics.

“Tomorrow, PM Modi will inaugurate seven projects here. First, he will come to Jessore Road, where he will inaugurate the metro. Then, travelling in the same metro, he will go to the airport. Afterwards, he will return to Jessore Road. Following that, he will participate in another government program. Finally, he will speak at our party rally… We want the CM to come. This is not about politics. BJP does not believe in political untouchability… The CM should come…,” Bhattacharya told ANI.

PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal on August 22 and will flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 PM and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back. Further, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore at Kolkata. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Bhattacharya questioned the effectiveness of the West Bengal government’s Shramshree Scheme, targeting Bengali-speaking migrant workers. He challenged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to prove its support among Bengali-speaking people by saving their security deposit in the Bengali booth.

Bhattacharya claimed that Bengali migrant workers are helping authorities identify Rohingya immigrants in other states. He criticised the TMC for allegedly supporting Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
“How much are the Bengali-speaking migrant workers earning in Noida, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Delhi?… I challenge the TMC to save their security deposit in the Bengali booth…Then only we will believe that the Bengali-speaking people are with the TMC…Bengalis are not beggars…,” he said.

Bhattacharya also urged Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers to vote against the TMC in the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to prevent West Bengal from becoming “West Bangladesh.” “…I urge the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers, that during the upcoming elections, they should forget no vote to BJP, NOTA. This election is to ensure that West Bengal does not become West Bangladesh…They should also ensure that TMC is removed from power” he said.

When asked about the Bill for removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Bhattacharya questioned why the TMC is scared of it, implying that the party has something to hide.
The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.
If the arrested leader doesn’t resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility. 

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya
‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya
‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya
‘I Challenge The TMC To Save Their Security Deposit….’: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?